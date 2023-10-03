Introducing DIY’s brand new podcast - Before They Knew Better!

Charge your EarPods, clear a weekly space in your listening diaries and get your subscribing fingers at the ready: DIY are launching a brand spanking new podcast, and it’ll be landing weekly from next Tuesday (that’s 10th October)!

Ever wondered what your favourite musicians were like before they were the cool, successful people they stand as today? Us too! And so, on Before They Knew Better, we’ll be digging into the various escapades of pop stars’ pasts - from adolescent embarrassments to teenage high jinx and beyond.

Each week, our guest will bring in a photo, a song and an object that represents a particularly formative moment in their youth, and we’ll be drilling down into the whos, whats, wheres and why god whys (!!!) that follow.

Hosted by DIY features editor Lisa Wright and podcaster Giles Bidder, they’ll be joined by an A-list cast of guests including Bastille’s Dan Smith, the Mercury-nominated Olivia Dean, superstar comedian-turned-musician James Acaster, Eurovision pop legend Mae Muller and more. And, kicking off proceedings next week, we’ve got the one and only Sigrid with a real doozy of an episode - subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or wherever you get your podcasts in advance so you don’t miss it.

For a little peep into what’s to come, listen to the trailer below and set your alarms for 9am next Tuesday for the first episode!

