DIY to host magazine workshop as part of Bradford Music Month

We’ll be offering up advice on how to start your own music publication.

9th November 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

We’re super excited to announce that, later this month, we’ll be heading to Bradford for a special workshop designed to offer up advice on how to get into music journalism or start your own music publication.

On Thursday 16th November, DIY will be holding an intimate session in which we’ll be sharing stories and guidance on making your first steps into music journalism and beyond; from interviewing musicians to reviewing albums, via sub-editing, monetising and more.

It’s all part of Bradford Music Month - a programme boasting four core events, as well as twenty workshops and pop-up events - which is taking place across this month with the aim to inspire, entertain and engage with music.

Our workshop will be taking place from 6.30pm at The ReWired Bar, and tickets can be found here. While the workshop is set to be a bit more intimate, for anyone who misses out, we’ll also be hosting a mixer afterwards where we’ll be happy to meet and chat further. We can’t wait to see you there!

