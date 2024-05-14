News
CMAT drops new track ‘Aw, Shoot!’
Her superlative sophomore album, ‘Crazymad, for me’, has just been nominated for an Ivor Novello Award.
Self-described as a “sad country song of a woman”, former DIY cover star CMAT is back with her latest single, ‘Aw, Shoot!’.
It’s the first new music from the Irish star since the release of her acclaimed second LP ‘Crazymad, for me’ last year, and comes hot on the heels of her nomination for Best Album at the upcoming Ivor Novello Awards.
Explaining more about the inspirations behind the track, she has shared: “So there I was, in Paris, France, in a rented flat. I was trying to write songs but it wasn’t going very well at all. I was drinking three bottles of wine a day (Cote du Provence) and I didn’t have any human contact for maybe two weeks, and I was going a little bit crazy, voices in my head etc etc. One evening there was a knock at the door. Who could it be?!
“I opened the door to find an American girl, who said the following: “Oh! You’re not my friend!” and then turned and walked away. Turns out she got the floors mixed-up, American system vs European flooring system. This was actually a seminal plot point in my favourite tv show Emily in Paris. And then? Well, I properly lost my mind. But on the bright side, I got a banger out of it!”
Listen to that very banger and find out where to catch CMAT live this year below. Plus, you can pick up a copy of our CMAT-covering print mag here, and listen to her recent guest appearance on our podcast here.
CMAT’s current upcoming tour and festival dates are:
MAY 2024
16 London, Kentish Town Forum
18 Sheffield, Kelham Island Museum
26 Luton, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend
JUNE 2024
08 Netherlands, Best Kept Secret
13 Dublin, Fairview Park
15 Norway, Bergenfest
22 Prague, Metronome
23 Duisberg, Traumzeit
29 Paris, Solidays
JULY 2024
12 London, Alexandra Palace (supporting Bombay Bicycle Club)
13 Limerick, Thomond Park Stadium (supporting Paolo Nutini)
14 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
26 Saint Minver, Rock Oyster Festival
27 Latitude Festival
28 Deer Shed Festival
AUGUST 2024
02 Kendal Calling Festival
03 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers Yard (supporting Belle and Sebastian)
07 Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom
09 WA, Thing Festival
10 San Francisco, Rickshaw Stop
11 San Francisco, Outside Lands
16 Trondheim, Pstereo
22 Cardiff, Alexander Head (supporting New Order)
24 Victorious Festival
25 Big Feastival
30 End of the Road Festival
31 Moseley Folk Festival
SEPTEMBER 2024
01 Forwards Festival
CMAT kicks off series two of Before They Knew Better with a bang
Starting the second season of DIY's podcast in riotous style, we talk to CMAT about teenage fashion blogs, Paul McCartney comic strips, Bombay Bicycle Club and more!
2nd April 2024, 12:00pm
End of the Road unveils 2024 lineup
IDLES, Slowdive, Fever Ray and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy are set to headline the end of summer weekender.
7th February 2024, 11:15am
Latitude announce The Vaccines, CMAT, Marika Hackman and more
They join headliners Kasabian, London Grammar, and Duran Duran.
25th January 2024, 12:22pm
English Teacher, Melin Melyn, Clarissa Connelly and more: ten of the best from ESNS 2024
Hitting the snowy streets of Groningen, we caught a bunch of firm faves and new finds.
22nd January 2024, 5:45pm
