CMAT drops new track ‘Aw, Shoot!’

Self-described as a “sad country song of a woman”, former DIY cover star CMAT is back with her latest single, ‘Aw, Shoot!’.

It’s the first new music from the Irish star since the release of her acclaimed second LP ‘Crazymad, for me’ last year, and comes hot on the heels of her nomination for Best Album at the upcoming Ivor Novello Awards.

Explaining more about the inspirations behind the track, she has shared: “So there I was, in Paris, France, in a rented flat. I was trying to write songs but it wasn’t going very well at all. I was drinking three bottles of wine a day (Cote du Provence) and I didn’t have any human contact for maybe two weeks, and I was going a little bit crazy, voices in my head etc etc. One evening there was a knock at the door. Who could it be?!

“I opened the door to find an American girl, who said the following: “Oh! You’re not my friend!” and then turned and walked away. Turns out she got the floors mixed-up, American system vs European flooring system. This was actually a seminal plot point in my favourite tv show Emily in Paris. And then? Well, I properly lost my mind. But on the bright side, I got a banger out of it!”

Listen to that very banger and find out where to catch CMAT live this year below. Plus, you can pick up a copy of our CMAT-covering print mag here, and listen to her recent guest appearance on our podcast here.

