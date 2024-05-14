Alfie Templeman, Opus Kink, Delilah Holliday and more amongst artists that have pulled out of The Great Escape 2024

Alfie Templeman, Opus Kink, Delilah Holliday, King Isis, Lana Lubany and C Turtle are some of the latest acts to pull out of their scheduled appearances at The Great Escape 2024, after the ongoing call to boycott the festival due to its connections to Barclays.

Over 100 artists previously scheduled to play the Brighton event have now confirmed plans to withdraw from the festival, after a petition calling for The Great Escape to drop Barclays - who are currently listed within the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign due to claims they have “financial ties to companies producing weapons and military technology used in Israel’s attacks on Palestinians” - as a sponsor began circulating last month.

“As musicians, we are calling on The Great Escape to drop Barclays as a partner,” the petition reads. “Barclays is funding Israel’s genocidal assault on Palestinians through its financial ties with arms companies that sell weapons to Israel. A bank that is involved in Israel’s genocide has no place at The Great Escape, which is a fixture of the independent music scene and has a prized place in the industry.”



This latest round of acts follows the likes of Lambrini Girls, mui zyu, Tom Rassmussen and The Menstrual Cramps - who originally launched the petition with publication How To Catch A Pig - who all dropped out of the event in previous weeks.

See some of the posts from artists regarding their decision to pull out The Great Escape 2024 below.