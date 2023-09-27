News

Eaves Wilder releases latest track ‘Freefall

She’s also announced a new headline show at London’s Colours next month.

Photo: Holly Whitaker

27th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Eaves Wilder, News, Listen

‘Freefall’ is the new single from Eaves Wilder, the London-based riser who’s spent this summer making her debut festival appearances (including a slot on Glastonbury’s Other Stage). Speaking about the inspirations behind the track, Eaves has said: “Freefall is about pure hedonism, about wanting to feel everything and do everything at once. I wrote it the moment I realised I was ready to move on and allow myself to let go again.”

The release acts as a follow up to last year’s vengeance anthem ‘I Stole Your Jumper’, and lands just as Eaves announces her next London headline show at Abbie McCarthy’s Good Karma Club at Colours on 17th October.

Get to know Eaves a little better via our online interview with her, and watch the official video for ‘Freefall’ below.

Play Video

Tags: Eaves Wilder, News, Listen

