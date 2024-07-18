FIDLAR drop new track ‘DOWN N OUT’

News

18th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having recently confirmed that their fourth studio album ‘SURVIVING THE DREAM’ will arrive on 20th September, California’s FIDLAR have now shared another LP preview in the form of ‘DOWN N OUT’, which follows the double singles ‘GET OFF MY WAVE’ and ‘FIX ME’. 

“This is a song about growing up, seeing yourself change, and not giving a fuck,” frontman Zac Carper has shared. “I gave up drugs to fall in love and I’ve gotta say: love is better than drugs.” 

It’s a track that encapsulates the ethos of ‘SURVIVING THE DREAM’ - after the hedonistic energy of their youth, the years since their last album (2019’s ‘ALMOST FREE’) saw the band reflecting on their relationship with addiction and intoxication, resulting in an album which a press release describes as “both a reminiscence of their beginnings and a testament to what they’ve become”.

Watch the official video for ‘DOWN N OUT’ below.

Play Video

‘SURVIVING THE DREAM’ tracklist:
1. FIX ME
2. LOW
3. SAD KID
4. DOWN N OUT
5. ORANGE COUNTY
6. BREAK YOUR HEART
7. GET OFF MY WAVE
8. CHANGE
9. MAKING SHIT UP
10. DOG HOUSE
11. I DON’T WANT TO DO THIS
12. NUDGE
13. HURT

