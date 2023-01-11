Ahead of the release of their new album ‘One Day’ on 27th January via Merge Records, Fucked Up are sharing their latest single ‘I Think I Might Be Weird’.

Following previous singles ‘Found’ and the album’s title track, Damian Abraham says of creating the record, “It almost felt like it might be the last time I’d ever get to record vocals for anything. What do I want to say to friends who aren’t here anymore? What do I want to say to myself? There was a lot of inner reflection going on, and after retreating into the fantasy world with Year of the Horse, this record is like we’re returning to real life.”

Check out new single ‘I Think I Might Be Weird’ and its accompanying video, “an ode to OCD”, directed by Maxwell McCabe-Loko and co-written with guitarist Mike Haliechuk below.

‘One Day’ Tracklisting:

1. Found

2. I Think I Might Be Weird

3. Huge New Her

4. Lords of Kensington

5. Broken Little Boys

6. Nothing’s Immortal

7. Falling Right Under

8. One Day

9. Cicada

10. Roar