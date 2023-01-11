Watch Fucked Up share new single ‘I Think I Might Be Weird’

Photo: Jeaninne Kaufer

It’s the latest taste of their forthcoming new album, ‘One Day’.

Words: Elly Watson

11th January 2023

Ahead of the release of their new album ‘One Day’ on 27th January via Merge Records, Fucked Up are sharing their latest single ‘I Think I Might Be Weird’.

Following previous singles ‘Found’ and the album’s title track, Damian Abraham says of creating the record, “It almost felt like it might be the last time I’d ever get to record vocals for anything. What do I want to say to friends who aren’t here anymore? What do I want to say to myself? There was a lot of inner reflection going on, and after retreating into the fantasy world with Year of the Horse, this record is like we’re returning to real life.”

Check out new single ‘I Think I Might Be Weird’ and its accompanying video, “an ode to OCD”, directed by Maxwell McCabe-Loko and co-written with guitarist Mike Haliechuk below.

‘One Day’ Tracklisting:
1. Found
2. I Think I Might Be Weird
3. Huge New Her
4. Lords of Kensington
5. Broken Little Boys
6. Nothing’s Immortal
7. Falling Right Under
8. One Day
9. Cicada
10. Roar

Fucked Up - I Think I Might Be Weird from Merge Records on Vimeo.

See Fucked Up live at the following dates:

MARCH
09 | Bristol, UK - The Fleece
10 | Exeter, UK - The Cavern
11 | Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach
12 | Sheffield, UK - The Leadmill 2
13 | Newcastle, UK - The Cluny
15 | Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute
16 | Nottingham, UK - Bodega Social Club
17 | Brighton, UK - Patterns
18 | London, UK - Lafayette

Tags: Fucked Up, Watch, News

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Fucked Up Tickets

09.03.23 The Fleece (Buy)

11.03.23 Clwb Ifor Bach (Buy)

12.03.23 The Leadmill (Buy)

15.03.23 The Deaf Institute (Buy)

16.03.23 The Bodega (Buy)

17.03.23 Patterns (Buy)

Popular right now

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of 'Welcome To My Island'

Caroline Polachek teases Charli XCX remix of ‘Welcome To My Island’

Maisie Peters to release new track 'Body Better' this month

Maisie Peters to release new track ‘Body Better’ this month

Softcult share new single 'Dress'

Softcult share new single ‘Dress’

Rose Gray releases new song 'Sun Comes Up'

Rose Gray releases new song ‘Sun Comes Up’

Robbie & Mona share new single 'Sensation'

Robbie & Mona share new single ‘Sensation’

More like this

Weird world: Fucked Up

Weird world: Fucked Up

On new album ‘Dose Your Dreams’ - an 85-minute, genre-bending behemoth - Fucked Up reinstate themselves as one of rock music’s most fascinating voices.

Popular right now