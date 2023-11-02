Ticket sale for Glasto 2024 delayed by two weeks

The general ticket sale for Glastonbury 2024 has been delayed for two weeks because some customers with older profiles didn’t realise that their original registration had expired.

The first batch of coach travel tickets for next year’s festival at Worthy Farm was originally supposed to go on sale this evening (Thursday 2nd November) at 6:00pm, with general admission tickets going live on Sunday (5th November) at 9:00am.

However, due to the fact that registrations created before 2020 were deleted on 2nd October - with customers being alerted via email that they should re-register before the deadline on 30th October - the ticket sale has been pushed back “out of fairness to those individuals”, as many of the people whose registrations were deleted had not realised.

Now, registration for Glastonbury 2024 tickets will reopen on Monday 6th November at 12:00pm and will close on Monday 13th November at 5:00pm.

Coach travel tickets will now go on sale on Thursday 16th November at 6:00pm, while general admission tickets will go on sale on Sunday 19th November at 9:00am.

The lineup for Glastonbury 2024 is yet to be revealed, but the festival will take place from 26-30th June 2024. You can check out what went down at Worthy Farm this year below:

