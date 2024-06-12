News
Hinds share first Spanish-only single ‘En Forma’
They’ve also just announced new 2025 tour dates around the UK and Europe.
Having announced their welcome return last month, Spanish now-duo Hinds have today dropped the third single to be lifted from their awaited fourth album ‘VIVA HINDS’ (out on 6th September via Lucky Number).
Their first track to be sung entirely in Spanish, new cut ‘En Forma’ follows previous releases ‘Coffee’ and ‘Boom Boom Back’, and sees the band take on the unrealistic standards set for woman by society and perpetuated by social media.
Explaining more about its inspirations, vocalist and guitarist Carlotta Cosials has shared: “My boyfriend broke up with me and I turned 30 years old in the same week. This was the first song I could write after months of feeling absolutely devastated, immobile and pathetic. I just wanted to get better but I just couldn’t, I couldn’t cope with this eternal race of being happier and better and cleaner and healthier.”
“When I talk with my girlfriends, in the same afternoon we can chat about wars, philosophy, love and clothes”, her fellow vocalist/guitarist Ana Perrote continues. “I tried to reflect on this song the chaos and huge spectrum of what it’s like to be a young woman these days. How overwhelming it can be to juggle the news, politics, our bodies, relationships and laundry.”
Plus, Hinds have confirmed that they’ll be taking ‘VIVA HINDS’ on a live trip around the UK and Europe early next year, following the North American leg of the tour this Autumn. Tickets for the 2025 dates will go on sale at 10am BST next Wednesday, 19th June; find out all the details below.
SEPTEMBER 2024
13 London, Lafayette
OCTOBER 2024
09 Mexico City, Mexico, Foro Indie Rocks
12 San Diego, CA, Casbah
15 San Francisco, CA, The Chapel
17 Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios
18 Seattle, WA, The Crocodile
20 Madison, WI, High Noon
21 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall
22 Cleveland, OH, Grog Shop
23 Toronto, Lee’s Palace
25 Philadelphia, PA, First Unitarian Church
26 Washington, DC, Union Stage
28 Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall
29 Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw
JANUARY 2025
16 Barcelona, Sala Apolo
18 Valencia, Sala Jerusalem
24 Madrid, Teatro Barceló
FEBRUARY 2025
17 Brighton, Concorde 2
18 Birmingham, Castle & Falcon
20 Glasgow, Saint Luke’s
21 Manchester, Gorilla
22 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
24 Bristol, The Fleece
25 Southampton, Papillon
28 Brussels, Botanique (Museum)
MARCH 2025
01 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
03 Berlin, Frannz Club
04 Hamburg, Nochtspeicher
05 Cologne, Gebäude 9
07 Paris, La Bellevilloise
