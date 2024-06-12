Hinds share first Spanish-only single ‘En Forma’

Having announced their welcome return last month, Spanish now-duo Hinds have today dropped the third single to be lifted from their awaited fourth album ‘VIVA HINDS’ (out on 6th September via Lucky Number).

Their first track to be sung entirely in Spanish, new cut ‘En Forma’ follows previous releases ‘Coffee’ and ‘Boom Boom Back’, and sees the band take on the unrealistic standards set for woman by society and perpetuated by social media.

Explaining more about its inspirations, vocalist and guitarist Carlotta Cosials has shared: “My boyfriend broke up with me and I turned 30 years old in the same week. This was the first song I could write after months of feeling absolutely devastated, immobile and pathetic. I just wanted to get better but I just couldn’t, I couldn’t cope with this eternal race of being happier and better and cleaner and healthier.”

“When I talk with my girlfriends, in the same afternoon we can chat about wars, philosophy, love and clothes”, her fellow vocalist/guitarist Ana Perrote continues. “I tried to reflect on this song the chaos and huge spectrum of what it’s like to be a young woman these days. How overwhelming it can be to juggle the news, politics, our bodies, relationships and laundry.”

Check out the band’s self-directed video for ‘En Forma’ here: