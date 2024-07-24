Listen now
Hinds share latest album preview ‘Superstar’
“You don’t always release songs that made everyone cry in the studio.”
Having so far released a string of stellar singles from their upcoming comeback record ‘VIVA HINDS’ - including ‘Boom Boom Back’ (feat. Beck), ‘Coffee’ and ‘En Forma’ - Madrid’s Hinds have now added to their number with the arrival of ‘Superstar’, a vulnerable yet rallying track that co-vocalist and co-guitarist Ana Perrote has described on Instagram as her favourite from the album.
“’Superstar’ talks about the disappointment and the pain you feel when someone you love deeply, disappears with no explanation,” the now-pair have explained. “You feel worthless, you start thinking you never really knew that person and you question your shared past, and if what you remember really happened. It’s hard to let people go but writing this song helped. People need closure, and this song is ours.”
‘VIVA HINDS’ (out on 6th September via Lucky Number) will be the band’s fourth album and their first in four years, following the departure of their original drummer and bassist.
You can check out the video for ‘Superstar’ and find out where to catch Hinds on tour - including a newly added London date at Camden’s Electric Ballroom - below.
Hinds 2024/2025 upcoming tour dates:
SEPTEMBER 2024
13 London, Lafayette (sold out)
OCTOBER 2024
09 Mexico City, Mexico, Foro Indie Rocks
10-13 Desert Daze, CA
12 San Diego, CA, Casbah
15 San Francisco, CA, The Chapel
17 Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios
18 Seattle, WA, The Crocodile
21 Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall
22 Cleveland, OH, Grog Shop
23 Toronto, Lee’s Palace
25 Philadelphia, PA, First Unitarian Church
26 Washington DC, Union Stage
28 Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall
29 Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw
JANUARY 2024
16 Barcelona, Sala Apolo
18 Valencia, Sala Jerusalem
24 Madrid, Teatro Barceló
FEBRUARY 2024
17 Brighton, Concorde 2
18 Birmingham, Castle & Falcon
20 Glasgow, Saint Luke’s
21 Manchester, Gorilla
22 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
24 Bristol, The Fleece
25 Southampton, Papillon
26 London, Camden Electric Ballroom
28 Brussels, Botanique (Museum)
MARCH 2024
01 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
03 Berlin, Frannz Club
04 Hamburg, Nochtspeicher
05 Cologne, Gebäude 9
07 Paris, La Bellevilloise
More like this
Your New Favourite Bands (…as chosen by your old favourite bands)
Need to give your playlists a summer refresh? We picked the brains of some DIY faves for their best new music recommendations.
28th June 2024
Hinds share first Spanish-only single ‘En Forma’
They’ve also just announced new 2025 tour dates around the UK and Europe.
12th June 2024
Hinds confirm details of new album ‘VIVA HINDS’
The Spanish now-duo have also shared its Beck-featuring lead single ‘Boom Boom Back’.
7th May 2024
Tracks: Arlo Parks, BTS, Dizzee Rascal and more
Some of the biggest and best new tracks of the last fortnight.
28th August 2020
With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.