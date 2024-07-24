Hinds share latest album preview ‘Superstar’

Having so far released a string of stellar singles from their upcoming comeback record ‘VIVA HINDS’ - including ‘Boom Boom Back’ (feat. Beck), ‘Coffee’ and ‘En Forma’ - Madrid’s Hinds have now added to their number with the arrival of ‘Superstar’, a vulnerable yet rallying track that co-vocalist and co-guitarist Ana Perrote has described on Instagram as her favourite from the album.

“’Superstar’ talks about the disappointment and the pain you feel when someone you love deeply, disappears with no explanation,” the now-pair have explained. “You feel worthless, you start thinking you never really knew that person and you question your shared past, and if what you remember really happened. It’s hard to let people go but writing this song helped. People need closure, and this song is ours.”

‘VIVA HINDS’ (out on 6th September via Lucky Number) will be the band’s fourth album and their first in four years, following the departure of their original drummer and bassist.

You can check out the video for ‘Superstar’ and find out where to catch Hinds on tour - including a newly added London date at Camden’s Electric Ballroom - below.