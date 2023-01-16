Ahead of the release of their debut album ‘Living Human Treasure’ on 20th January via Brace Yourself Records, Italia 90 are sharing their newest single ‘Harmony’.

“‘Harmony’ is a song written in three distinct parts,” the band explain. “It begins by describing the seemingly endless bad behaviour of a serial wrong’un. We made sure it was repetitive to reflect the patterns of this bad behaviour. The middle section references radical feminist groups that have played a central role in countless revolutionary movements and their commitment to challenging the roots of oppression. We’re joined by Emily ‘The King’ King on saxophone for this part. The song ends with a more straightforward punk outro which we improvised in one take during a writing session. This song is the last track on our album and we liked the idea of ending it with a nod to the kind of music that we made when we first started the band”

Check it out now below.

‘Living Human Treasure’ Tracklisting:

1. Cut

2. Leisure Activities

3. Magdalene

4. Competition

5. New Factory

6. The MUMSNET Mambo

7. Funny Bones

8. Golgotha

9. Does He Dream?

10. Tales From Beyond

11. Harmony