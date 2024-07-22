News

JADE makes huge solo debut with ‘Angel Of My Dreams’

We’ve been waiting with bated breath for new music from her, and she hasn’t disappointed.

22nd July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

A former Little Mix member and now a popstar in her own right, JADE (aka Jade Thirlwall) has finally dropped her highly-anticipated solo debut - the wildly ambitious, gloriously madcap ‘Angel Of My Dreams’. 

Co-written with a crack team including Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’), Pablo Bowman (Calvin Harris’ ‘Miracle’), and producer Mike Sabath (RAYE), the single is an impossible-to-pin-down exploration of Jade’s love/hate relationship with the infamous pop industry, and even samples Sandie Shaw’s 1967 track ‘Puppet on a String’. 

“What I’m going for is a relentless, huge pop punch to the face”, she has said of ‘Angel Of My Dreams’. “I want people to be like ‘oh my god, I didn’t expect that’ – but then want to listen to it again.”

Continuing, she states: “I didn’t want to do a safe first single, that was really important to me. I’m setting the tone of who I am as an artist on my own. I want people to hear it and be like ‘what the fuck is that song?’. My worst nightmare is for someone to hear my song and go ‘that’s nice’.”

It’s arrived accompanied by an equally OTT video which sees different versions of Jade pit themselves against one another for the spotlight; overall, she plays 11 different characters, from a busker singing outside Sainsbury’s to a paparazzi-chased diva. Watch it here: 

Little Mix: The Magic Number

DIY In Deep

Little Mix: The Magic Number

Ten years into the game, Little Mix are still at the peak of their creative powers. On the eve of their greatest hits, they talk pop, pressures and the perks of pissing off politicians.

After Little Mix announced their hiatus in 2022 (Leigh-Anne and Perrie have both recently released solo projects of their own), Jade headed into the studio with multiple collaborators (including MNEK, RAYE, Lauren Aquilina and more) to carve her own path.

“This dawn of pop girls giving people everything is so exciting. It couldn’t be better timing for my music”, she has commented. “I’m so proud of it and I can say that with chest. The fans have waited long enough so now we just want to give it to them”. Watch this space…

