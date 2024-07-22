JADE makes huge solo debut with ‘Angel Of My Dreams’

A former Little Mix member and now a popstar in her own right, JADE (aka Jade Thirlwall) has finally dropped her highly-anticipated solo debut - the wildly ambitious, gloriously madcap ‘Angel Of My Dreams’.

Co-written with a crack team including Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’), Pablo Bowman (Calvin Harris’ ‘Miracle’), and producer Mike Sabath (RAYE), the single is an impossible-to-pin-down exploration of Jade’s love/hate relationship with the infamous pop industry, and even samples Sandie Shaw’s 1967 track ‘Puppet on a String’.

“What I’m going for is a relentless, huge pop punch to the face”, she has said of ‘Angel Of My Dreams’. “I want people to be like ‘oh my god, I didn’t expect that’ – but then want to listen to it again.”

Continuing, she states: “I didn’t want to do a safe first single, that was really important to me. I’m setting the tone of who I am as an artist on my own. I want people to hear it and be like ‘what the fuck is that song?’. My worst nightmare is for someone to hear my song and go ‘that’s nice’.”

It’s arrived accompanied by an equally OTT video which sees different versions of Jade pit themselves against one another for the spotlight; overall, she plays 11 different characters, from a busker singing outside Sainsbury’s to a paparazzi-chased diva. Watch it here: