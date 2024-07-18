Japandroids announce final album ‘Fate & Alcohol’ 

News

The Vancouver duo have confirmed that this forthcoming fourth record will be their last.

Photo: Dan Monick

18th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Seven years after the release of their last album (2017’s ‘Near to the Wild Heart Of Life’), Vancouver pair Japandroids have shared the double-edged news that they’ll be releasing their fourth and final LP, ‘Fate & Alcohol’, on 18th October via ANTI-.

“On our last record we wanted to broaden the definition of a Japandroids song,”, guitarist and vocalist Brian King has reflected “[We] purposely left our demos quite open and malleable so that we had more flexibility to experiment in the studio. At the time, this approach was new and exciting, and inspired us to be bolder, to take more chances. We were aiming for a more cinematic take on our signature sound.”

He continues, sharing that when recording ‘Fate & Alcohol’ - which they did in Vancouver with frequent collaborator Jesse Gander - Japandroids “made certain that every song ripped in our jam space before Jesse ever heard it. If you listen to our first demo of ‘Chicago’, it’s obviously much rougher than what you hear on record, but it’s all there. Even on a blown-out iPhone recording, the energy was obvious, and the feeling cut through loud and clear.”

They’ve kicked off this momentum-fuelled final chapter with the release of a widescreen new single, ‘Chicago’; hear it below. 

Play Video

When musing on the legacy of Japandroids, vocalist and drummer Dave Prowse has commented that: “I don’t think we’re the most technically proficient band in the world. And we’re not the most original-sounding or challenging band in the world. But we’ve always put a lot of passion into what we do, and I think that’s resonated with a lot of people. And I’m really grateful that we could be that band for people, in the same way that so many bands were for us.”

The full tracklist for ‘Fate & Alcohol’ is as follows: 
1. Eye Contact High
2. D&T
3. Alice
4. Chicago
5. Upon Sober Reflection
6. Fugitive Summer
7. A Gaslight Anthem
8. Positively 34th Street
9. One Without the Other
10. All Bets Are Off

