Japandroids announce final album ‘Fate & Alcohol’ 

Seven years after the release of their last album (2017’s ‘Near to the Wild Heart Of Life’), Vancouver pair Japandroids have shared the double-edged news that they’ll be releasing their fourth and final LP, ‘Fate & Alcohol’, on 18th October via ANTI-.

“On our last record we wanted to broaden the definition of a Japandroids song,”, guitarist and vocalist Brian King has reflected “[We] purposely left our demos quite open and malleable so that we had more flexibility to experiment in the studio. At the time, this approach was new and exciting, and inspired us to be bolder, to take more chances. We were aiming for a more cinematic take on our signature sound.”

He continues, sharing that when recording ‘Fate & Alcohol’ - which they did in Vancouver with frequent collaborator Jesse Gander - Japandroids “made certain that every song ripped in our jam space before Jesse ever heard it. If you listen to our first demo of ‘Chicago’, it’s obviously much rougher than what you hear on record, but it’s all there. Even on a blown-out iPhone recording, the energy was obvious, and the feeling cut through loud and clear.”

They’ve kicked off this momentum-fuelled final chapter with the release of a widescreen new single, ‘Chicago’; hear it below.