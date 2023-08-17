News

Jean Dawson releases three new songs

NO SCOPE’, X‑RAY’ and VEXED’ form the second part of his current trilogy.

17th August 2023

Jean Dawson has released three new songs. NO SCOPE’, X‑RAY’ and VEXED’ form the second part of a trilogy, titled ‘“DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES”, PT. 2 JEAN DAWSON AS NIGHTMARE”.

Currently on tour in support of US rapper Trippie Redd, the tracks follow May’s ‘“XSCAPE PT. 1 JEAN DAWSON AS PHOENIX”, which featured youth+’ and delusional world champion’, and 2022 album CHAOS NOW*’.

Listen below.

