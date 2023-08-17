Jean Dawson releases three new songs

Jean Dawson has released three new songs. ​‘NO SCOPE’, ​‘X‑RAY’ and ​‘VEXED’ form the second part of a trilogy, titled ‘“DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES”, PT. 2 JEAN DAWSON AS ​“NIGHTMARE”.

Currently on tour in support of US rapper Trippie Redd, the tracks follow May’s ‘“XSCAPE PT. 1 JEAN DAWSON AS ​“PHOENIX”, which featured ​‘youth+’ and ​‘delusional world champion’, and 2022 album ​‘CHAOS NOW*’.

Listen below.