News
Jean Dawson releases three new songs
‘NO SCOPE’, ‘X‑RAY’ and ‘VEXED’ form the second part of his current trilogy.
Jean Dawson has released three new songs. ‘NO SCOPE’, ‘X‑RAY’ and ‘VEXED’ form the second part of a trilogy, titled ‘“DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES”, PT. 2 JEAN DAWSON AS “NIGHTMARE”.
Currently on tour in support of US rapper Trippie Redd, the tracks follow May’s ‘“XSCAPE PT. 1 JEAN DAWSON AS “PHOENIX”, which featured ‘youth+’ and ‘delusional world champion’, and 2022 album ‘CHAOS NOW*’.
Listen below.
