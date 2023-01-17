Watch Jessica Winter teams up with Lynks for new track ‘Clutter’

Photo: Nan Moore

Her new EP ‘Limerence’ is out next month.

Words: Elly Watson

17th January 2023

Ahead of the release of her new EP ‘Limerence’ on 10th February, Jessica Winter is sharing her latest single ‘Clutter’, featuring Lynks.

“I moved house and found love letters, photos and other bits from relationships over the years that at the time meant so much yet hold no significance now,” Jessica says of the song. “I’ve carried these things around with me all this time and a spring clean was needed; physically and spiritually from all past and present relationships! Lynks embodies a divine solitary strength so there’s no one better than him to help deliver this message.”

“Limerence was written during a time when I was trying to understand my relationship to love and my behaviours around it.” Jessica adds of her forthcoming EP. “Love confuses me so much and I think this EP demonstrates that.”

Revisit our chat with Jessica for our Class of 2023 issue here!

‘Limerence’ EP Tracklisting:
1. Choreograph
2. Clutter (feat. Lynks)
3. Let Me In
4. Funk This Up
5. The Love Song

See Jessica Winter live at the following dates:

FEBRUARY
04 Dublin, Academy Green Room
06 Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse
07 Manchester, Gorilla
08 Birmingham, O2 Academy 2
10 London, Heaven
11 Bristol, Thekla

Supporting Rebecca Black

Tags: Jessica Winter, Watch, News, Neu

Jessica Winter Tickets

28.01.23 YES (Pink Room) (Buy)

11.05.23 Various Brighton Venues (Buy)

