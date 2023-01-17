Ahead of the release of her new EP ‘Limerence’ on 10th February, Jessica Winter is sharing her latest single ‘Clutter’, featuring Lynks.

“I moved house and found love letters, photos and other bits from relationships over the years that at the time meant so much yet hold no significance now,” Jessica says of the song. “I’ve carried these things around with me all this time and a spring clean was needed; physically and spiritually from all past and present relationships! Lynks embodies a divine solitary strength so there’s no one better than him to help deliver this message.”

“Limerence was written during a time when I was trying to understand my relationship to love and my behaviours around it.” Jessica adds of her forthcoming EP. “Love confuses me so much and I think this EP demonstrates that.”

‘Limerence’ EP Tracklisting:

1. Choreograph

2. Clutter (feat. Lynks)

3. Let Me In

4. Funk This Up

5. The Love Song