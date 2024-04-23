News
Lambrini Girls share personal new song ‘Body Of Mine’
The Brighton duo will also play their biggest headline to date at London’s Scala this June.
Ahead of a packed summer of shows and festivals, Lambrini Girls have today offered up a new track that’s a little more personal than their usual riotous political anthems (just check out their other recent cut ‘God’s Country’).
Entitled ‘Body Of Mine’, the band have shared that “this song is about trying to connect to your gender identity, feeling like you’re not fully yourself, and struggling to figure out how to truly become it. Gender is a complex experience, we acknowledge that this song represents just one perspective among many, of not knowing where you fit inside it all. It’s tough to feel that nobody really gets you and it’s also truly quite shit when you don’t really know how to understand yourself either.”
You can read our recent interview with Lambrini Girls - as featured in the February print issue of DIY - and listen to ‘Body Of Mine’ below.
Lambrini Girls are also set to play their biggest headline show to date at London’s iconic Scala this June, before hitting the road for a whole host of festivals and live dates later in the year. Catch them play the following:
MAY 2024
04 Brussels, Nuits Botanique
17 Le Havre, Foul Weather Festival
24 Catton Hall, Bearded Theory
25 London, Wide Awake
27 Hamburg, Molotow
29 Berlin, Urban Spree
30 Duisburg, Stapeltor
31 Hellendoorn, Dauwpop
JUNE 2024
01 Charleroi, From Punk to Techno @ Rockerill
02 Mannheim, Maifeld Derby
05 Ravenna, Beaches Brew
08 Hilvareenbek, Best Kept Secret
13 London, Scala
15 Ipswich, Brighten the Corners
22 Harlem, Kliko Festival @ Patronnat
26 - 30 Glastonbury Festival
JULY 2024
04 Belfort, Eurockeennes
06 Kraggenburg, Wilde Weide
07 Gierle, Sjock Festival
10 Cheltenham, 2000Trees
18 Boston, Sonia Live Music Venue
19 Brooklyn, The Sultan Room
21 Washington DC, DC9
22 Philadelphia, Kung Fu Necktie
24 Toronto, The Garrison
26 Milwaukee, Vivarium
27 Chicago, Sleeping Village
28 Turf Club St. Paul
AUGUST 2024
02 Cleveland, Beachland Tavern
08 Vancouver, Fox Cabaret
09 Seattle, Sunset Tavern
10 Portland, Mississippi Studios
12 San Francisco, Rickshaw Stop
18 Wales, Green Man
23 Reading, Reading Festival
24 Leeds, Leeds Festival
29 Berlin, Pop Kultur
31 Manchester, Manchester Psych Fest
Books & Film at Rough Trade
Read More
Wide Awake share final line-up additions, including Fat Dog, Lynks, and Plantoid
The Brixton day fest will welcome King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard as this year's headliners.
23rd April 2024, 11:30am
Do Nothing join Kneecap, Lambrini Girls, Sprints and more in boycotting SXSW 2024
There's been a wave of artists boycotting the festival due to its links to the US army and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
12th March 2024, 11:15am
Ipswich’s Brighten The Corners Festival announce stage splits and day tickets
Shame and Ibibio Sound Machine are set to headline the June weekender.
11th March 2024, 4:00pm
2000trees Festival adds Bob Vylan, Don Broco, Frank Turner and more to 2024 lineup
They join the likes of Manchester Orchestra and The Gaslight Anthem at Upcote Farm this summer.
7th March 2024, 11:30am
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.