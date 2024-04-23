News

Lambrini Girls share personal new song ‘Body Of Mine’

The Brighton duo will also play their biggest headline to date at London’s Scala this June.

Photo: Nicole Orsin

23rd April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Lambrini Girls, News, Listen

Ahead of a packed summer of shows and festivals, Lambrini Girls have today offered up a new track that’s a little more personal than their usual riotous political anthems (just check out their other recent cut ‘God’s Country’).

Entitled ‘Body Of Mine’, the band have shared that “this song is about trying to connect to your gender identity, feeling like you’re not fully yourself, and struggling to figure out how to truly become it. Gender is a complex experience, we acknowledge that this song represents just one perspective among many, of not knowing where you fit inside it all. It’s tough to feel that nobody really gets you and it’s also truly quite shit when you don’t really know how to understand yourself either.”

You can read our recent interview with Lambrini Girls - as featured in the February print issue of DIY - and listen to ‘Body Of Mine’ below.

Lambrini Girls: &#8220;It’s about making people question themselves - I wanna piss some people off&#8221;

Interview

Lambrini Girls: “It’s about making people question themselves - I wanna piss some people off”

The modern successors to X-Ray Spex, Lambrini Girls are on a mission to exorcise society’s demons, one mosh pit at a time.

Play Video

Lambrini Girls are also set to play their biggest headline show to date at London’s iconic Scala this June, before hitting the road for a whole host of festivals and live dates later in the year. Catch them play the following:

MAY 2024
04 Brussels, Nuits Botanique
17 Le Havre, Foul Weather Festival
24 Catton Hall, Bearded Theory
25 London, Wide Awake
27 Hamburg, Molotow
29 Berlin, Urban Spree
30 Duisburg, Stapeltor
31 Hellendoorn, Dauwpop

JUNE 2024
01 Charleroi, From Punk to Techno @ Rockerill
02 Mannheim, Maifeld Derby
05 Ravenna, Beaches Brew
08 Hilvareenbek, Best Kept Secret
13 London, Scala
15 Ipswich, Brighten the Corners
22 Harlem, Kliko Festival @ Patronnat
26 - 30 Glastonbury Festival

JULY 2024
04 Belfort, Eurockeennes
06 Kraggenburg, Wilde Weide
07 Gierle, Sjock Festival
10 Cheltenham, 2000Trees
18 Boston, Sonia Live Music Venue
19 Brooklyn, The Sultan Room
21 Washington DC, DC9
22 Philadelphia, Kung Fu Necktie
24 Toronto, The Garrison
26 Milwaukee, Vivarium
27 Chicago, Sleeping Village
28 Turf Club St. Paul

AUGUST 2024
02 Cleveland, Beachland Tavern
08 Vancouver, Fox Cabaret
09 Seattle, Sunset Tavern
10 Portland, Mississippi Studios
12 San Francisco, Rickshaw Stop
18 Wales, Green Man
23 Reading, Reading Festival
24 Leeds, Leeds Festival
29 Berlin, Pop Kultur
31 Manchester, Manchester Psych Fest

Get tickets to watch Lambrini Girls live now.

Tags: Lambrini Girls, News, Listen

Lambrini Girls Tickets

Scala, London

Latest News

Wide Awake share final line-up additions, including Fat Dog, Lynks, and Plantoid

Wide Awake share final line-up additions, including Fat Dog, Lynks, and Plantoid

Willie J Healey drops new single ‘The Apple’

Willie J Healey drops new single The Apple’

DEADLETTER confirm details of debut album ‘Hysterical Strength’

DEADLETTER confirm details of debut album Hysterical Strength’

Cat Burns chats Ed Sheeran, sisterhood, and neurodiversity on latest episode of Before They Knew Better

Cat Burns chats Ed Sheeran, sisterhood, and neurodiversity on latest episode of Before They Knew Better

Flow Festival Helsinki adds Aurora, Halsey, Janelle Monáe and more to 2024 lineup

Flow Festival Helsinki adds Aurora, Halsey, Janelle Monáe and more to 2024 lineup

Books & Film at Rough Trade

Neil Young - Waging Heavy Peace. artwork

Neil Young - Waging Heavy Peace. Paperback - £5.00

RT Pixel
Oasis - Supersonic: The Complete, Authorised and Uncut Interviews artwork

Oasis - Supersonic: The Complete, Authorised and Uncut Interviews Paperback - £5.00

RT Pixel
The Rolling Stones - Totally Stripped artwork

The Rolling Stones - Totally Stripped Dvd - £15.99

RT Pixel
Johnny Marr - Marr's Guitars artwork

Johnny Marr - Marr's Guitars Hardback - £43.99

RT Pixel
Kae Tempest - Divisible By Itself and One artwork

Kae Tempest - Divisible By Itself and One Paperback - £10.99

RT Pixel

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY