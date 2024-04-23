Lambrini Girls share personal new song ‘Body Of Mine’

Ahead of a packed summer of shows and festivals, Lambrini Girls have today offered up a new track that’s a little more personal than their usual riotous political anthems (just check out their other recent cut ‘God’s Country’).

Entitled ‘Body Of Mine’, the band have shared that “this song is about trying to connect to your gender identity, feeling like you’re not fully yourself, and struggling to figure out how to truly become it. Gender is a complex experience, we acknowledge that this song represents just one perspective among many, of not knowing where you fit inside it all. It’s tough to feel that nobody really gets you and it’s also truly quite shit when you don’t really know how to understand yourself either.”

You can read our recent interview with Lambrini Girls - as featured in the February print issue of DIY - and listen to ‘Body Of Mine’ below.

