Joy Crookes to play Gaza fundraiser gig in collaboration with Choose Love

BRIT nominee and Mercury Prize shortlisted artist Joy Crookes has shared that she’ll be playing a charity gig at Hackney Church on 5th December to raise money for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, in partnership with Choose Love.

Having previously sold out two nights at Kentish Town Forum, the special show will give fans the opportunity to catch Joy perform in a intimate space while supporting Choose Love’s work with refugees and grassroots organisations in Gaza. Tickets will be £35 each, and will go on sale at 1:00pm on Wednesday 22nd November via DICE, as well being available directly from Hackney Church.

Speaking about her involvement with the gig, Joy has said: “I felt motivated to host this fundraiser alongside Choose Love because I think the devastation we’ve seen happening in Gaza in the last 40 days has been undeniably heartbreaking and the biggest humanitarian crisis I’ve ever seen in the 25 years I’ve been alive. I feel like one of the greatest privileges of being a musician is our voices. We are able to be loud for those who aren’t heard. I hope we can come together on the 5th of December and create a space of love, generosity and compassion.”