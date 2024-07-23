King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard unveil mini album documentary ‘Oink Oink Flight b741: The Making of…’

Former DIY cover stars King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared a mini documentary about the making of their forthcoming album ‘Flight b741’, as well as releasing the record’s second single ‘Hog Calling Contest’.

Having introduced their 26th LP (out on 9th August on their own imprint p(doom) records) via recent track ‘Le Risque’, the ever-productive band have now given fans an insight into their creative process with the new doc - a 15-minute film they’ve dubbed ‘Oink Oink Flight b741: The Making of…’.

“We were tasked with capturing the band make an album from scratch in two weeks, they purposefully didn’t prepare much for the recordings so it was very difficult for me to plan what to film,” director Guy Tyzack has shared. “I just knew they’d be in one room and three of them might drop out at any moment because they were expecting babies. The room looked brown and boring so I painted it like the sky to match the theme of the album in one 17hr stretch with three friends and a slab of mids.”

Check it out here: