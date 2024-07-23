News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard unveil mini album documentary ‘Oink Oink Flight b741: The Making of…’

The ever-prolific Aussies have also shared a new single from the LP entitled ‘Hog Calling Contest’.

Photo: Maclay Heriot

23rd July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Former DIY cover stars King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have shared a mini documentary about the making of their forthcoming album ‘Flight b741’, as well as releasing the record’s second single ‘Hog Calling Contest’. 

Having introduced their 26th LP (out on 9th August on their own imprint p(doom) records) via recent track ‘Le Risque’, the ever-productive band have now given fans an insight into their creative process with the new doc - a 15-minute film they’ve dubbed ‘Oink Oink Flight b741: The Making of…’.

“We were tasked with capturing the band make an album from scratch in two weeks, they purposefully didn’t prepare much for the recordings so it was very difficult for me to plan what to film,” director Guy Tyzack has shared. “I just knew they’d be in one room and three of them might drop out at any moment because they were expecting babies. The room looked brown and boring so I painted it like the sky to match the theme of the album in one 17hr stretch with three friends and a slab of mids.”

Check it out here: 

Play Video

As for new track ‘Hog Calling Contest’, King Gizz have this to say: “While recording ‘Flight b741’, we occasionally had these ultra inspired tune-up/warm-up jams. Of course, we were never actually recording during these moments though. Lost to time. Except one time; This time. 

“We learnt to record these moments; ‘Daily Blues’ came together this way too. But ‘Hog Calling Contest’ retains a unique unhinged-ness that only comes when you’re fooling around with your mates and you don’t think you’re being recorded. Happy in mud!”

You can listen to ‘Hog Calling Contest’ and revisit our November 2023 print mag cover feature with the band below.

The Magic Circle: King Gizzard &amp; The Lizard Wizard

Interview

The Magic Circle: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

No one does it quite like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: a group of freaky sonic adventurers who’ve moulded success into their own shape and become arguably the biggest cult band on the planet. On 25th (!) album ‘The Silver Cord’, they’re adding yet more unexpected strings to their already-bulging bow.

Play Video

