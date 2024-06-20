King Krule drops surprise EP ‘SHHHHHH!’

King Krule - aka Archy Marshall - has today unveiled a surprise four-track EP, aptly entitled ‘SHHHHHH!’.

The project follows the release of his fourth studio album ‘Space Heavy’ this time last year (as well as his collaborative work with Mount Kimbie on their latest LP, ‘The Sunset Violent’), and features sought-after cuts that were initially only available to those who had purchased flexi-discs on King Krule’s 2023 Shhhhh Tour.

What’s more, he’s also celebrated the release by sharing a self-directed, monochrome music video to accompany new track ‘Time For Slurp’, which sees Archy and his tour bandmates Ignacio Salvadores (saxophonist) and George Bass (drummer) row their way through a swamp.

You can check out the video for ‘Time For Slurp’ below.

‘SHHHHHH!’ tracklist:

1. Achtung

2. All Soup Now

3. Time For Slurp

4. Whaleshark