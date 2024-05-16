News

Orla Gartland returns with new single ‘Little Chaos’

The new solo track follows on from her recent standalone single ‘Kiss Ur Face Forever’, and her recent work with supergroup FIZZ.

Photo: Flower Up (Alex Evans)

16th May 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Orla Gartland has returned with her brand new single - which is, as she describes it, “a love song, a giant surrendering” - ‘Little Chaos’.

The track marks the first solo material to come from Dublin-born singer since the release of her 2023 standalone single ‘Kiss Ur Face Forever’, and follows on from her recent work with bestie supergroup FIZZ, which also featured Dodie Clark, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown.

Speaking of the track - which comes accompanied by a gorgeous video directed by Anne-Sofie Lindgaard - Orla has said: ““I think a lot about how to move through the world alongside a partner and for a long time I wanted to show up in relationships as easy-going and palatable, never taking up too much space - now I can’t think of anything worse. I can be loud, funny, clumsy, loyal, intelligent, annoying, caring, angry; this song is about showing up as all of it, all at once. I think dropping the act and showing your true self feels like the most vulnerable thing you can do.”

As well as her new single, Orla will also be playing a handful of shows next week, ahead of a slot at Live at Leeds In The Park, where she’ll be playing the DIY Stage. Check out ‘Little Chaos’ below, along with her upcoming live shows.

Orla Gartland’s upcoming live shows are as follows.

MAY
21 Grand Social, Dublin
23 Lafayette, London
24 Thekla, Bristol
25 Live at Leeds Festival, Leeds

