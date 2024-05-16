News

John Grant shares new track ‘All That School For Nothing’

The singer has also announced a handful of instore appearances, in support of his forthcoming new album.

Photo: Hörður Sveinsson

16th May 2024

John Grant has shared another preview of his forthcoming new album ‘The Art of The Lie’, this time in the form of funky offering ‘All That School For Nothing’.

“This is a song I wrote for Blondie, but they didn’t want it, so I decided to reclaim it for myself,” John has said of the track. “It was much more electronic at first but when I sang it, it became clear that it was much more of a Cameo or Whodini vibe, which I’m all for!

The track gets lifted from his forthcoming eleven-track album, which is due for release on 14th June via Bella Union. The record sees him collaborate with Ivor Guest (Grace Jones, Brigitte Fontaine), who he first met at Grace Jones’ show during last year’s Meltdown festival, and it’ll feature previously-shared tracks ‘It’s A Bitch’ and ‘The Child Catcher’.

Alongside his latest song, John has also shared news of three UK instore appearances, which will take place next month in support of the album’s release and will include a stripped back performance as well as a Q&A with the album’s producer. Check out those dates, and listen to ‘All That School For Nothing’, below.

JUNE
15 Brighton – Resident Records
17 Nottingham – Rough Trade
18 London – Rough Trade East

