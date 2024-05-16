News
Brighton to host range of alternative and fundraising showcases over The Great Escape weekend
Over 100 artists have now dropped out of the official lineup, but some are still set to perform at non festival-affiliated events.
As well as being the site of The Great Escape 2024, over the next three days (Thursday 16th - Saturday 18th May), Brighton will also play host to over 50 unofficial or alternative showcases which are unaffiliated with the multi-venue festival, some of which will also be charity events featuring artists who are boycotting this year’s iteration.
Each year, venues in the city capitalise on the high concentration of artists in town by putting on gigs that don’t require a festival delegate wristband to attend, and which take place concurrent to The Great Escape’s official programme. This year, the likes of The New Eves, Tyler Cryde, Skydaddy, King Isis and many more will play events raising money for charities providing support to people in Palestine (instead of official events), after over 100 artists previously booked to play the festival have withdrawn due to its connections to Barclays.
The participation boycott comes in the wake of a petition - launched by The Menstrual Cramps and the publication How To Catch A Pig - began circulating online last month, which called for The Great Escape to drop Barclays as a partner as part of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign due to claims the festival has “financial ties to companies producing weapons and military technology used in Israel’s attacks on Palestinians”.
You can read more about the boycott, and find out more about some of the non festival-affiliated events going on in Brighton this weekend, below.
Thursday 16th May
Events at: Daltons Brighton (presented by Acid Box Promotions); The Folklore Rooms (presented by Bucks Music Group and Mutations Next Wave); The Pipeline (presented by Brighton Noise); Unbarred Brewery Taproom (presented by JOY Concerts); and more (see below).
Friday 17th May
Events at: Daltons Brighton (presented by Acid Box Promotions); Rossi Bar (presented by Groupie Magazine, with all proceeds going to HEAL Palestine); The Folklore Rooms (presented by FORM and Blitzcat Records/Haptic Exit, with all proceeds from the latter going to Medical Aid For Palestinians); The Gladstone (presented by Slack City Radio); The Hope And Ruin (presented by Love Thy Neighbour); The Walrus (presented by Skydaddy, with all proceeds going to Medical Aid for Palestinians); Unbarred Brewery Taproom (presented by JOY Concerts); and more (see below).
Saturday 18th May
Events at: Bella Union Vinyl Shop; The Hope and Ruin (presented by Love Thy Neighbour); The Black Lion; The Mesmerist (both presented by Smithereen Music Group); and more (see below).
