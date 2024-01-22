News
Mae Stephens shares new single ‘ADHD’
Her first new music of 2024 is a “a really important track” for the Kettering singer.
Following on from her incredible 2023 - in which her debut single ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ went viral and she performed at a series of huge festivals throughout the summer - Mae Stephens has now shared her first release of the new year.
Titled ‘ADHD’, her latest track is an addictive offering which also works to process the singer’s own experience of ADHD, overstimulation and OCD: “ADHD is a really important track for me,” Mae has said. “It’s about my process of going through understanding myself, and how the word ‘disorder’ is the wrong term for it, as it’s my normality. To anyone with ADHD, you are seen, and you are loved.”
Her new single follows on from last summer’s ‘Mr Right’, which featured Meghan Trainor. Check out ‘ADHD’ below. You can also revisit our interview with Mae
Vinyl at Rough Trade
Read More
Mae Stephens: “the one day I get a hangover, I gain like 150,000 followers”
Viral hit ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ sent Mae Stephens careering straight into the Top 20. Now she’s ready to turn that golden moment into a fully-fledged pop success story.
25th August 2023, 12:30pm
Mae Stephens joins forces with Meghan Trainor on ‘Mr Right’
The new release follows her viral debut single ‘If We Ever Broke Up’.
4th August 2023, 4:19pm
Popular right now
4-5 Stars