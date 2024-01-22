Mae Stephens shares new single ‘ADHD’

Following on from her incredible 2023 - in which her debut single ‘If We Ever Broke Up’ went viral and she performed at a series of huge festivals throughout the summer - Mae Stephens has now shared her first release of the new year.

Titled ‘ADHD’, her latest track is an addictive offering which also works to process the singer’s own experience of ADHD, overstimulation and OCD: “ADHD is a really important track for me,” Mae has said. “It’s about my process of going through understanding myself, and how the word ‘disorder’ is the wrong term for it, as it’s my normality. To anyone with ADHD, you are seen, and you are loved.”

Her new single follows on from last summer’s ‘Mr Right’, which featured Meghan Trainor. Check out ‘ADHD’ below. You can also revisit our interview with Mae

