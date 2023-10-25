Miles Kane to go on solo ‘One Man Band’ European tour

Following the release of his recent album ‘One Man Band’ earlier this year, Miles Kane has now shared plans for a solo headline tour of Europe, to take place in Spring 2024. It comes after a run of three huge shows supporting Arctic Monkeys , and will span 26 dates across eight countries. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 27th October at 9:00am; check out Miles’ full solo tour schedule below.

To mark the announcement, Miles has also recently shared a new single, ‘Time Of Your Life’, which he has described as “the first song I’ve ever written on the piano.” Continuing, he has said that “these are the only chords I know on piano and I created this song about everyday life, growing old and remembering to embrace each day. We ain’t here for long so we have to have the time of our lives.” Listen to ‘Time Of Your Life’ above.