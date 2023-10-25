News
Miles Kane to go on solo ‘One Man Band’ European tour
He’s also shared a new single, ‘Time Of Your Life’.
Following the release of his recent album ‘One Man Band’ earlier this year, Miles Kane has now shared plans for a solo headline tour of Europe, to take place in Spring 2024. It comes after a run of three huge shows supporting Arctic Monkeys, and will span 26 dates across eight countries. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 27th October at 9:00am; check out Miles’ full solo tour schedule below.
MARCH 2024
01 Lisbon, Lisboa Ao Vivo
02 Porto, Hard Club
05 Barcelona, Sala Bóveda
06 Bilbao, Kafe Antzokia
07 Madrid, Jaguar Club
08 Valencia, 16 Toneladas
10 Nîmes, Paloma
12 Toulouse, Le Metronum
13 La Rochelle, La Sirène
14 Nantes, Stereolux
16 Caen, Le BBC
17 Lille, L’Aéronef
26 Berlin, Privatclub
27 Hamburg, Molotow
28 Cologne, Artheater
30 Eindhoven, Effenaar
31 Haarlem, Patronaat
APRIL 2024
01 Rotterdam, Rotown
03 Gent, Vooruit
04 Hasselt, AFFectie
05 Liège, Reflektor
07 Zurich, Exil
10 Milan, Santeria Toscana 31
11 Rome, Largo
13 Bologna, Covo Club
14 Padova, Hall
To mark the announcement, Miles has also recently shared a new single, ‘Time Of Your Life’, which he has described as “the first song I’ve ever written on the piano.” Continuing, he has said that “these are the only chords I know on piano and I created this song about everyday life, growing old and remembering to embrace each day. We ain’t here for long so we have to have the time of our lives.” Listen to ‘Time Of Your Life’ above.
Records, etc at
Miles Kane - One Man Band (Vinyl LP - black)
Miles Kane - One Man Band (Vinyl LP - clear)
Miles Kane - One Man Band (Cd)
Miles Kane - One Man Band (Vinyl LP - yellow)
Miles Kane - Don't Forget Who You Are (Vinyl LP - silver)
Miles Kane - Coup De Grace (Cd)
Read More
Miles Kane - One Man Band
2-5 Stars
It all feels very safe.
4th August 2023, 7:53am
Miles Kane announces ‘One Man Band’ 2024 UK headline tour
He’ll be hitting the road next year in support of his new album, out next month.
28th July 2023, 10:15am
Miles Kane announces new album ‘One Man Band’
The singer has also shared its lead single, ‘Troubled Son’.
19th April 2023, 12:00am
Miles Kane - Change The Show
3 Stars
All in all, the blanketing lime-lit production, the in-your-face ’60s nostalgia, the five-sugars-in-the-tea gooiness of it all may be too cloying for some.
21st January 2022, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars
The Kills - God Games
Featuring Lauren Mayberry, Holly Humberstone, Bombay Bicycle Club, Soft Play and more.