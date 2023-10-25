News

Miles Kane to go on solo ‘One Man Band’ European tour

He’s also shared a new single, ‘Time Of Your Life’.

Photo: Ewan Odgen

25th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of his recent album ‘One Man Band’ earlier this year, Miles Kane has now shared plans for a solo headline tour of Europe, to take place in Spring 2024. It comes after a run of three huge shows supporting Arctic Monkeys, and will span 26 dates across eight countries. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 27th October at 9:00am; check out Miles’ full solo tour schedule below.

MARCH 2024
01 Lisbon, Lisboa Ao Vivo
02 Porto, Hard Club
05 Barcelona, Sala Bóveda
06 Bilbao, Kafe Antzokia
07 Madrid, Jaguar Club
08 Valencia, 16 Toneladas
10 Nîmes, Paloma
12 Toulouse, Le Metronum
13 La Rochelle, La Sirène
14 Nantes, Stereolux
16 Caen, Le BBC
17 Lille, L’Aéronef
26 Berlin, Privatclub
27 Hamburg, Molotow
28 Cologne, Artheater
30 Eindhoven, Effenaar
31 Haarlem, Patronaat

APRIL 2024
01 Rotterdam, Rotown
03 Gent, Vooruit
04 Hasselt, AFFectie
05 Liège, Reflektor
07 Zurich, Exil
10 Milan, Santeria Toscana 31
11 Rome, Largo
13 Bologna, Covo Club
14 Padova, Hall

Play Video

To mark the announcement, Miles has also recently shared a new single, ‘Time Of Your Life’, which he has described as “the first song I’ve ever written on the piano.” Continuing, he has said that “these are the only chords I know on piano and I created this song about everyday life, growing old and remembering to embrace each day. We ain’t here for long so we have to have the time of our lives.” Listen to ‘Time Of Your Life’ above.

Get tickets to watch Miles Kane live now.

