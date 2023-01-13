Watch Mimi Webb shares new track ‘Red Flags’
Her debut album ‘Amelia’ is out later this year.
Ahead of the release of her debut album ‘Amelia’ on 3rd March, Mimi Webb is sharing her latest single ‘Red Flags’.
“Announcing my first ever album is such an important moment in my career that honestly, sometimes I wasn’t even sure would happen. But after 3 years of hard work, I just can’t wait to share this body of work with all of you who have helped me get to where I am today,” Mimi shares. “The album is named Amelia, my full first name, as there are two sides of me that I want people to get to know. There’s Amelia, the girl from the UK countryside who loves to be at home with her family, friends, and dogs; and Mimi, the pop artist who loves to be up on stage traveling the world. It was important for me to capture this duality with songs written for both of those girls, and I’m excited for you all to get to know them!”
Have a listen to new track ‘Red Flags’ below.
See Mimi Webb live at the following dates:
MARCH
11 Shoko - Madrid, Spain
12 Razmatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain
14 Plaza - Zurich, Switzerland
15 Technikum - Munich, Germany
16 Flex - Vienna, Austria
18 Niebo - Warsaw, Poland
19 Hole44 - Berlin, Germany
20 Mojo Club - Hamburg, Germany
22 Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
23 Vulkan Arena - Oslo, Norway
24 Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
26 Melkweg - Amsterdam, The Netherlands
27 La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium
29 Kantine - Cologne, Germany
30 La Maroquinerie - Paris, France
APRIL
01 UEA - Norwich, UK
03 O2 City Hall - Newcastle, UK
04 O2 Academy - Glasgow, UK
06 Ulster Hall - Belfast, UK
07 3Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland
10 Guild of Students - Liverpool, UK
11 O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK
14 O2 Academy - Sheffield, UK
15 O2 Academy - Leeds, UK
17 Rock City - Nottingham, UK
18 O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK
20 O2 Academy - Bristol, UK
21 Pavilions - Plymouth, UK
22 O2 Academy - Bournemouth, UK
24 O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK
