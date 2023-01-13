Ahead of the release of her debut album ‘Amelia’ on 3rd March, Mimi Webb is sharing her latest single ‘Red Flags’.

“Announcing my first ever album is such an important moment in my career that honestly, sometimes I wasn’t even sure would happen. But after 3 years of hard work, I just can’t wait to share this body of work with all of you who have helped me get to where I am today,” Mimi shares. “The album is named Amelia, my full first name, as there are two sides of me that I want people to get to know. There’s Amelia, the girl from the UK countryside who loves to be at home with her family, friends, and dogs; and Mimi, the pop artist who loves to be up on stage traveling the world. It was important for me to capture this duality with songs written for both of those girls, and I’m excited for you all to get to know them!”

Have a listen to new track ‘Red Flags’ below.