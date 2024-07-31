Listen now

Miso Extra drops DJ Boring-produced single ‘Slow Down’ 

It’s her first release of 2024, following last year’s double single ‘2nd Floor’ / ‘Constant Surprises’.

Miso Extra drops DJ Boring-produced single 'Slow Down'

31st July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Back with her first new music of the year, singer, producer and rapper Miso Extra has dropped ‘Slow Down’ - a new DJ Boring-produced, UKG-tinged cut that captures a sense of end-of-night delirium.

“When DJ Boring first came to me with this beat I knew it was special and that we had to work together to develop this idea”, she has said of the single. “This track for me evokes a feeling of exhaustive euphoria at the end of a night out, coupled with that trance-like state of desire to want to get home. 

“When I was tracking the vocal for the song I was getting really frustrated that I wasn’t getting the delivery and intonation quite how I wanted it so much so that in one of the takes I blurted out “I didn’t get it” which eventually ended up being used as a sample on the track.”

This latest release follows 2023’s debut mixtape ‘MSG’ and double single ‘2nd Floor’ / ‘Constant Surprises’, and lands accompanied by a dynamic video directed by Miso Extra’s previous collaborator Claryn Chong - check it out below. 

Play Video

What’s more, Miso Extra has also just announced her next headline shows; she’ll be playing Manchester’s YES (Pink Room) on 15th October, and London’s XOYO on 23rd October. Get tickets here

Tags: Neu, News, Listen, Miso Extra, Watch

Latest News

American Football to celebrate 25th anniversary of self-titled debut with remastered edition and covers album

American Football to celebrate 25th anniversary of self-titled debut with remastered edition and covers album

Caribou is back with M/A/R/R/S-influenced new single 'Volume'

Caribou is back with M/​A/​R/​R/​S‑influenced new single Volume’ 

MJ Lenderman shares video for new single 'Joker Lips'

MJ Lenderman unveils serene video for new single Joker Lips’ 

Jamie xx shares new single from 'In Waves', The Avalanches collab 'All You Children'

Jamie xx shares The Avalanches collab All You Children’

Sans Soucis shares new single 'Brave' (featuring Alok Vaid-Menon) from debut album 'Circumnavigating Georgia'

Sans Soucis embrace their identity on new single Brave’

More like this

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY