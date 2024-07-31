Listen now
Miso Extra drops DJ Boring-produced single ‘Slow Down’
It’s her first release of 2024, following last year’s double single ‘2nd Floor’ / ‘Constant Surprises’.
Back with her first new music of the year, singer, producer and rapper Miso Extra has dropped ‘Slow Down’ - a new DJ Boring-produced, UKG-tinged cut that captures a sense of end-of-night delirium.
“When DJ Boring first came to me with this beat I knew it was special and that we had to work together to develop this idea”, she has said of the single. “This track for me evokes a feeling of exhaustive euphoria at the end of a night out, coupled with that trance-like state of desire to want to get home.
“When I was tracking the vocal for the song I was getting really frustrated that I wasn’t getting the delivery and intonation quite how I wanted it so much so that in one of the takes I blurted out “I didn’t get it” which eventually ended up being used as a sample on the track.”
This latest release follows 2023’s debut mixtape ‘MSG’ and double single ‘2nd Floor’ / ‘Constant Surprises’, and lands accompanied by a dynamic video directed by Miso Extra’s previous collaborator Claryn Chong - check it out below.
What’s more, Miso Extra has also just announced her next headline shows; she’ll be playing Manchester’s YES (Pink Room) on 15th October, and London’s XOYO on 23rd October. Get tickets here.
