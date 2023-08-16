EP Review

Miso Extra — MSG

The squelchy sounds that open ‘R10’ are where things are their most intriguing.

Miso Extra - MSG

Reviewer: Louisa Dixon

Released: 18th August 2023

Label: Transgressive

As a stop-gap reminder of her existence over a year on from the release of her Great Taste’ EP, MSG’ (spot the obvious theme on show) works well. But where Miso Extras earlier releases had the impetus of her status as an exciting new discovery behind them, what’s on show throughout this five-track follow-up is a little too samey to be much more. The squelchy sounds that open R10’ along with Miso making use of her nonchalant lower register are where things are their most intriguing, and the chorus of closer SC Club’ echoes just enough of the recent UK Garage revival to build a hook around, but elsewhere – such as on the so-laid-back-its-horizontal Wise’, it’s far too easy to zone out.

