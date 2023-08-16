Miso Extra - MSG

EP Review
Miso Extra — MSG3 Stars
The squelchy sounds that open ‘R10’ are where things are their most intriguing.
As a stop-gap reminder of her existence over a year on from the release of her ‘Great Taste’ EP, ‘MSG’ (spot the obvious theme on show) works well. But where Miso Extra’s earlier releases had the impetus of her status as an exciting new discovery behind them, what’s on show throughout this five-track follow-up is a little too samey to be much more. The squelchy sounds that open ‘R10’ along with Miso making use of her nonchalant lower register are where things are their most intriguing, and the chorus of closer ‘SC Club’ echoes just enough of the recent UK Garage revival to build a hook around, but elsewhere – such as on the so-laid-back-its-horizontal ‘Wise’, it’s far too easy to zone out.
