Miso Extra - MSG

As a stop-gap reminder of her existence over a year on from the release of her ​‘Great Taste’ EP, ​‘MSG’ (spot the obvious theme on show) works well. But where Miso Extra​’s earlier releases had the impetus of her status as an exciting new discovery behind them, what’s on show throughout this five-track follow-up is a little too samey to be much more. The squelchy sounds that open ​‘R10’ along with Miso making use of her nonchalant lower register are where things are their most intriguing, and the chorus of closer ​‘SC Club’ echoes just enough of the recent UK Garage revival to build a hook around, but elsewhere – such as on the so-laid-back-its-horizontal ​‘Wise’, it’s far too easy to zone out.