Miso Extra releases new double single ‘2nd Floor’ & ‘Constant Surprises

The singer / producer has shared her first new music since August’s ‘MSG’ EP.

21st November 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

London-based singer/producer Miso Extra has shared her brand new double single, which includes a cover of Little Dragon.

Today, Miso has released her newest track ‘2nd Floor’, alongside her take on Little Dragon’s ‘Constant Surprises’, a song which she has said “serves as a beautiful reminder to count my blessings.” Her latest release lands just a few months on from her previous EP ‘MSG’, which was released back in April.

Opening up about ‘2nd Floor’, Miso has said: “It’s a song that explores the moment you realise you’re in a toxic relationship and the anguish from realising your own naivety. There’s hope though in the line in Japanese that states “I don’t need a Prince” to allude to the idea that I can be my own knight in shining armour to have my happily ever after and not rely on another to be my source of joy.” She’s also shared an arresting new video for the track, as directed by Claryn Chong and produced by Beatnik Creative - check it out below.

Alongside the news of her latest single, Miso also has shared plans for her debut headline show, which is scheduled to take place at The Lower Third on 12th March 2024. Tickets will go on sale from this Friday (24th November).

EP Review

Miso Extra - MSG

Miso Extra - MSG

The squelchy sounds that open ‘R10’ are where things are their most intriguing.

16th August 2023, 7:57am

