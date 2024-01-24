While it might be incredibly hard to believe it, Danish pop icon MØ released her debut album a literal decade ago(!), and so is now gearing up to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

To mark the big 1-0 of ‘No Mythologies To Follow’, she’ll be sharing a deluxe reissue of the record, which is set to include four previously-unreleased tracks from the original album sessions. This Friday (26th January), she’ll share the first of the tracks ‘Fake Chanel’, which has been produced by her long-time collaborator Ronni Vindah. The reissue will then be released on 15th March.

That’s not all: MØ will also be performing the record in full during an upcoming live takeover of Copenhagen venue VEGA, before she returns to London for an intimate appearance at the capital’s XOYO. Her Danish shows will also be preceded by an immersive exhibition at the venue, which builds on her previous creative project ‘Karen’s Desktop’.

Check out her upcoming live shows below and revisit our review of ‘No Mythologies To Follow’ below.

MARCH

15 Copenhagen Vega (sold out)

16 Copenhagen Vega (sold out)

17 Copenhagen Vega

22 London XOYO