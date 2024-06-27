News
Naima Bock confirms plans for second album ‘Below A Massive Dark Land’
She’s also announced a full UK tour for this November.
Acting as the follow up to her 2022 debut ‘Giant Palm’, Naima Bock has announced that she’ll be releasing her sophomore album ‘Below A Massive Dark Land’ on 27th September via Sub Pop/Memorials of Distinction.
To mark the news, Naima has shared the video for lead single ‘Kaley’, as well as an additional single entitled ‘Further Away’. “Kaley was written whilst staying at a friend’s house in Tucson, or at least it was finished there”, she has said of the new releases. “It’s about betrayal and the subsequent lack of direction that follows. At the time there was no ‘plan’ or ‘way’ that I had for myself, let alone anyone else. “‘Further Away’ was written in Greece whilst trying to learn mini bouzouki and missing someone.”
Since ‘Giant Palm’, Naima has embarked on a mammoth bout of shows (she’s supported the likes of Squid, Katy J Pearson, Arab Strap and more, as well as touring with Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin), and she’s not set to stop anytime soon, having also just announced a new run of Autumn 2024 dates.
You can listen to both new singles and find out more about where to catch Naima live this year in the UK and Europe below.
‘Below a Massive Dark Land’ tracklist:
1. Gentle
2. Kaley
3. Feed My Release
4. My Sweet Body
5. Lines
6. Further Away
7. Takes One
8. Age
9. Moving
10. Star
NOVEMBER 2024
06 London, St. Pancras Old Church
07 Bristol, Jam Jar
08 Liverpool, Leaf
09 Newcastle, Cumberland Arms
10 Glasgow, Mc Chuills
12 Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club
13 Manchester, Deaf Institute
14 Cambridge, Storey’s Field Centre
16 Falmouth, The Cornish Bank
17 Frome, The Tree House
18 Exeter, Cavern Club
20 Ipswich, St Stephens Church
21 London, The Ivy House
DECEMBER 2024
03 Lille, L ‘Aéronef
04 Brugge, Cactus Café
06 Haldern, Pop Bar
07 Hamburg, Nachstasyl
08 Berlin, Neu Zunkunft
10 Cologne, Subway
11 Amsterdam, Paradiso
12 Brussels, Botanique
13 Paris, La Boule Noire
