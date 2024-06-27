Naima Bock confirms plans for second album ‘Below A Massive Dark Land’

Acting as the follow up to her 2022 debut ‘Giant Palm’, Naima Bock has announced that she’ll be releasing her sophomore album ‘Below A Massive Dark Land’ on 27th September via Sub Pop/Memorials of Distinction.

To mark the news, Naima has shared the video for lead single ‘Kaley’, as well as an additional single entitled ‘Further Away’. “Kaley was written whilst staying at a friend’s house in Tucson, or at least it was finished there”, she has said of the new releases. “It’s about betrayal and the subsequent lack of direction that follows. At the time there was no ‘plan’ or ‘way’ that I had for myself, let alone anyone else. “‘Further Away’ was written in Greece whilst trying to learn mini bouzouki and missing someone.”

Since ‘Giant Palm’, Naima has embarked on a mammoth bout of shows (she’s supported the likes of Squid, Katy J Pearson, Arab Strap and more, as well as touring with Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin), and she’s not set to stop anytime soon, having also just announced a new run of Autumn 2024 dates.

You can listen to both new singles and find out more about where to catch Naima live this year in the UK and Europe below.