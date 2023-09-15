NewDad announce debut album ‘Madra

News

The Irish collective have also shared its lead track, 'Angel', and announced a UK tour.

15th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

NewDad have recently announced details of their debut album, ‘Madra’ - the follow up to last year’s ‘Banshee’ EP - which is slated for release on 26th January 2024 via Fair Youth/Atlantic. To mark the news, the Irish alt-rockers have also shared the record’s lead single ‘Angel’, which takes inspiration from the destructive relationships depicted in the TV series Euphoria.

Discussing their forthcoming album, NewDad’s Julie Dawson has said: “Madra meaning dog in Irish explores various difficult parts of the human condition and the idea of the title is that these feelings that come up are sometimes ones you can’t escape, feelings that follow you around like a dog. We had an amazing team around us who helped bring these songs to life and we’re so excited for this album to be out in the world. We hope that people connect with the songs and that Madra can be a comfort to everyone who listens.”

The full tracklisting of Madra is:

1. Angel
2. Sickly Sweet
3. Where I Go
4. Change My Mind
5. In My Head
6. Nosebleed
7. Let Go
8. Dream Of Me
9. Nightmares
10. White Ribbons
11. Madra

Watch the official visualiser for ‘Angel’ below.

NewDad will also embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland early next year, stopping off at the following cities. Tickets will be available here from 10:00am on Wednesday 20th September (presale), and on general sale from 10:00am on Friday 22nd September.

FEBRUARY 2024
24 Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall
25 Manchester, Band On The Wall
26 Glasgow, St Luke’s
28 Dublin, Button Factory

MARCH 2024

02 Birmingham, O2 Institute
03 Bristol,Trinity
05 London, Koko

