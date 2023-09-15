NewDad announce debut album ‘Madra

NewDad have recently announced details of their debut album, ‘Madra’ - the follow up to last year’s ‘Banshee’ EP - which is slated for release on 26th January 2024 via Fair Youth/Atlantic. To mark the news, the Irish alt-rockers have also shared the record’s lead single ‘Angel’, which takes inspiration from the destructive relationships depicted in the TV series Euphoria.

Discussing their forthcoming album, NewDad’s Julie Dawson has said: “Madra meaning dog in Irish explores various difficult parts of the human condition and the idea of the title is that these feelings that come up are sometimes ones you can’t escape, feelings that follow you around like a dog. We had an amazing team around us who helped bring these songs to life and we’re so excited for this album to be out in the world. We hope that people connect with the songs and that Madra can be a comfort to everyone who listens.”

The full tracklisting of Madra is:

1. Angel

2. Sickly Sweet

3. Where I Go

4. Change My Mind

5. In My Head

6. Nosebleed

7. Let Go

8. Dream Of Me

9. Nightmares

10. White Ribbons

11. Madra

Watch the official visualiser for ‘Angel’ below.