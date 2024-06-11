Nilüfer Yanya announces new album ‘My Method Actor’

Following in the wake of her recent single ‘Like I Say (I runaway)’, Nilüfer Yanya has now confirmed that her new album, ‘My Method Actor’, is due for release on 13th September via Ninja Tune.

Her third LP follows 2022’s ‘PAINLESS’, and is set to thematically explore notions of transition, evolution, and growth. Recorded in collaboration with her creative partner Wilma Archer (Sudan Archives/MF DOOM/Celeste), Yanya has commented that ‘My Method Actor’ is her “most intense album, in that respect, because it’s only been us two. We didn’t let anyone else into the bubble.”

She’s also marked the start of this new chapter proper by sharing the album’s near-title track, ‘Method Actor’ - a character-driven mini-narrative that comes accompanied by a one-take video shot in Benidorm. “I was researching method acting - and from what I read, it’s based on finding this one memory in your life, a life-altering, life-changing memory”, Yanya has said of the track’s inspirations.

“The reason why some people find method acting traumatic and maybe not safe mentally, is because you’re always going back to that moment. It can be good or bad but you’re always feeding off the energy, something that’s defined you - and that’s what helps you become the character. It’s a bit like being a musician. When you’re performing, you’re still trying to invoke the energy and emotion of when you first wrote it, in that moment. It definitely feels like you’re having to recreate or step into that headspace.”

Watch the video for ‘Method Actor’ below.