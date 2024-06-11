News

Nilüfer Yanya announces new album ‘My Method Actor’

She’s also shared the record’s pseudo-title track, ‘Method Actor’.

Photo: Molly Daniel

11th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Nilüfer Yanya, News, Listen

Following in the wake of her recent single ‘Like I Say (I runaway)’, Nilüfer Yanya has now confirmed that her new album, ‘My Method Actor’, is due for release on 13th September via Ninja Tune. 

Her third LP follows 2022’s ‘PAINLESS’, and is set to thematically explore notions of transition, evolution, and growth. Recorded in collaboration with her creative partner Wilma Archer (Sudan Archives/MF DOOM/Celeste), Yanya has commented that ‘My Method Actor’ is her “most intense album, in that respect, because it’s only been us two. We didn’t let anyone else into the bubble.”

She’s also marked the start of this new chapter proper by sharing the album’s near-title track, ‘Method Actor’ - a character-driven mini-narrative that comes accompanied by a one-take video shot in Benidorm. “I was researching method acting - and from what I read, it’s based on finding this one memory in your life, a life-altering, life-changing memory”, Yanya has said of the track’s inspirations. 

“The reason why some people find method acting traumatic and maybe not safe mentally, is because you’re always going back to that moment. It can be good or bad but you’re always feeding off the energy, something that’s defined you - and that’s what helps you become the character. It’s a bit like being a musician. When you’re performing, you’re still trying to invoke the energy and emotion of when you first wrote it, in that moment. It definitely feels like you’re having to recreate or step into that headspace.” 

Watch the video for ‘Method Actor’ below. 

Play Video

‘My Method Actor’ tracklist:
1. Keep On Dancing
2. Like I Say (I runaway)
3. Method Actor
4. Binding
5. Mutations
6. Ready for Sun (touch)
7. Call It Love
8. Faith’s Late
9. Made Out Of Memory
10. Just A Western
11. Wingspan

Get tickets to watch Nilüfer Yanya live now.

Tags: Nilüfer Yanya, News, Listen

Nilüfer Yanya Tickets

Brighton Concorde 2, Brighton

The Fleece, Bristol

HERE at Outernet, London, London

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Manchester Academy 2, Manchester

Latest News

Metronomy’s Joe Mount on skateboarding and Minidiscs for the next instalment of Before They Knew Better 

Metronomy’s Joe Mount on skateboarding and Minidiscs for the next instalment of Before They Knew Better 

FIDLAR announce new album ‘Surviving The Dream’

FIDLAR announce new album Surviving The Dream’

Nottingham’s Divorce share new single ‘My Room’

Nottingham’s Divorce share new single My Room’

Blur to mark one year anniversary of Wembley shows with new live album

Blur to mark one year anniversary of Wembley shows with new live album

Nia Archives confirms details of 2024 Junglists World Tour

Nia Archives confirms details of 2024 Junglists World Tour

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY