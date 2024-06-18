Orla Gartland unveils vulnerable new single ‘Mine’

Having made a striking return with recent single ‘Little Chaos’, Orla Gartland is now back with another taste of her upcoming next musical era. New track ‘Mine’ showcases the power that can be found in being emotionally open, and has been described by the FIZZ member and solo artist as “by far the most vulnerable song I’ve written to date”.

Explaining the inspirations behind ‘Mine’, Orla has shared that “putting it out feels a little scary but also hugely important to me. It tells a fragmented story of an experience that really affected my relationship with intimacy and how that stayed with me throughout relationships that followed.

“I wanted to give the lyrics on this song space to breathe so we kept the production super minimal on this track; live vocal & guitar and a super beautiful, haunting 4-piece string part. This was my first time recording real strings on a song of mine and for me they bring even more emotional depth to the track. I’m really proud of this song and whilst I hope in a way that no one relates to it, I hope it can bring comfort and hope to anyone who does.”

You can watch the visualiser for ‘Mine’ and revisit our recent interview with Orla below.