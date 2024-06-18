News

Pixey shares latest album preview ‘Bring Back The Beat’

She’ll be heading to Glasto next weekend for her inaugural performance at Worthy Farm.

18th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Liverpool songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Pixey has shared another taste of her forthcoming debut album ‘Million Dollar Baby’ (out on 2nd August via Chess Club Records), this time in the form of the Northern Soul-inspired ‘Bring Back The Beat’. 

Written and produced in collaboration with Jungle’s Tom McFarland, the track acts as a bit of an ode to Pixey’s sample-led roots. “‘Bring Back The Beat’ is a very special song to me on this album”, she has commented. “I wanted it to sound like a northern soul throwback, a call to move and feel the music. A lot of the singles are more pop heavy, so this track is a nod to my love of sampledelia.”

You can wrap your ears around ‘Bring Back The Beat’ and find out more about Pixey’s upcoming live schedule below.

Catch Pixey on her ‘Million Dollar Baby’ album mini-tour on the following dates: 

SEPTEMBER 2024
25 London, Lower Third
26 Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club
27 Glasgow, King Tuts
28 Liverpool, Arts Club

