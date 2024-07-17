News

Pixey drops new single ‘Give A Little Of Your Love’

She’s due to play a series of instores and headline dates to celebrate her debut album release.

Photo: Marieke Macklon

17th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Pixey, News, Listen

Liverpool’s Pixey has shared another taste of what to expect from her forthcoming debut album, ‘Million Dollar Baby’, in the form of new cut ‘Give A Little Of Your Love’. 

Written, produced, and performed entirely by Pixey herself, the track follows on from recent releases ‘The Thrill Of It’, ‘Million Dollar Baby’, and ‘Bring Back The Beat’, and lands ahead of the full LP on 2nd August (out via Chess Club Records). 

Speaking about the ’60s influenced single, she has commented: “I’m not one to write about romantic love usually - I often find it’s been written about far too much, but I actually found myself drawn towards this sentiment when I was writing over the instrumental of this song to try and make sense of feelings I had at the time (which doesn’t happen very often).

“I pitched an old royalty free sample in Ableton and threw a drum loop over the top, then went in and added hi-hats, midi synth and programmed strings. It nods to William Onyeabor’s ‘Atomic Bomb’, a track that sparked my initiation into music. This song is a heartfelt plea for love, beautifully uncomplicated.”

Check out ‘Give A Little Of Your Love’ here: 

Play Video

To mark the release of ‘Million Dollar Baby’, Pixey will be hitting the road later this year for a run of intimate instore gigs, followed by a handful of UK headline shows. You can catch her live on the following dates:

AUGUST 2024
02 Liverpool, Jacaranda
05 Newcastle, Reflex
06 Leeds, Vinyl Whistle
07 London, Rough Trade West

SEPTEMBER 2024 
25 London, Lower Third
26 Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club
27 Glasgow, King Tuts
28 Liverpool, Arts Club

OCTOBER 2024
05 Manchester, Neighbourhood Festival

Get tickets to watch Pixey live now.

Tags: Pixey, News, Listen

Pixey Tickets

The Lower Third - Outernet, London

Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

Arts Club, The Loft, Liverpool

Latest News

JPEGMAFIA defies predictability on new single ‘SIN MIEDO’

JPEGMAFIA defies predictability on new single SIN MIEDO’

MUNA’s Katie Gavin teases debut solo single ‘aftertaste’

MUNAs Katie Gavin teases debut solo single aftertaste’

Benjamin Clementine, Nothing But Thieves, Picture Parlour and more to play Latvia’s Positivus Festival

Benjamin Clementine, Nothing But Thieves, Picture Parlour and more to play Latvia’s Positivus Festival

Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

Orlando Weeks schedules Autumn 2024 UK headline tour

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to release 26th album ‘Flight b741’ next month

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to release 26th album Flight b741’ next month

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY