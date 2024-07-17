Pixey drops new single ‘Give A Little Of Your Love’

Liverpool’s Pixey has shared another taste of what to expect from her forthcoming debut album, ‘Million Dollar Baby’, in the form of new cut ‘Give A Little Of Your Love’.

Written, produced, and performed entirely by Pixey herself, the track follows on from recent releases ‘The Thrill Of It’, ‘Million Dollar Baby’, and ‘Bring Back The Beat’, and lands ahead of the full LP on 2nd August (out via Chess Club Records).

Speaking about the ’60s influenced single, she has commented: “I’m not one to write about romantic love usually - I often find it’s been written about far too much, but I actually found myself drawn towards this sentiment when I was writing over the instrumental of this song to try and make sense of feelings I had at the time (which doesn’t happen very often).



“I pitched an old royalty free sample in Ableton and threw a drum loop over the top, then went in and added hi-hats, midi synth and programmed strings. It nods to William Onyeabor’s ‘Atomic Bomb’, a track that sparked my initiation into music. This song is a heartfelt plea for love, beautifully uncomplicated.”

Check out ‘Give A Little Of Your Love’ here: