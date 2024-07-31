Album Review

Pixey - Million Dollar Baby

Her ’90s revivalist alt-pop sonics are still firmly in play - but with dynamic forays into fresh territory.

Pixey - Million Dollar Baby

Reviewer: Daisy Carter

Released: 2nd August 2024

Label: Chess Club

In many ways, it’s hard to believe that this is Pixey’s debut album proper; the Scouse songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has been a familiar face since 2019, having already got four shorter projects under her belt (the most recent being 2022’s ‘Dreams, Pains & Paper Planes’). As such, it might have been easy for her to cast ‘Million Dollar Baby’ in much the same mould, catering to her well-established base of ‘90s revivalist alt-pop fans. And don’t get us wrong, those sonics are still firmly in play – most notably on punchy pre-release single ‘The Thrill Of It’ – but there are also dynamic forays into fresh territory. 

The sun-blushed title track soars with ‘80s synths and and echoes of Baby Queen’s ‘Want Me’; the woozy psych-rock of ‘Damage’ backgrounds Pixey’s seamless move between sung and rapped vocal delivery; and the joyous horns of the Northern Soul-inspired ‘Bring Back The Beat’ act as an ode to her love of sampling. It doesn’t always quite hit: the shimmering effects and childlike chanting on ‘Best Friend’ end up overly saccharine, and ‘Oxygen’’s slightly cliche concept of being “forever young’’ is explored with more nuance (and thus effectiveness) on ‘The Thrill Of It’. By the time we reach the album’s affirming, widescreen closer ‘The War In My Mind’, the alt-pop polymath has pondered fame-chasing, self-worth, seizing the moment and more, concluding here that she’s on the right path (“Maybe I could be somebody / Someone I always dreamed of”). On this evidence, she’s not wrong.

Play Video

Tags: Pixey, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Million Dollar Baby via Rough Trade

Find ‘Million Dollar Baby’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (black) - £24.99

Cd - £12.99

Latest News

Porridge Radio announce fourth album ‘Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

Porridge Radio announce fourth album Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me’

Mura Masa confirms new LP ‘Curve 1’ 

Mura Masa confirms new LP Curve 1’ 

The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat complete lineup for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat complete lineup for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

Killer Mike announces surprise album ‘Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints’

Killer Mike announces surprise album Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival, Songs for Sinners and Saints’

Jorja Smith celebrates the good times with video for new single ‘High’

Jorja Smith celebrates the good times with video for new single High’

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>86TVs</strong> - 86TVs</p>

86TVs - 86TVs

A newfound succinctness and dynamism make for a forward-facing project.

31st July 2024, 7:50am

<p><strong>SOFT PLAY</strong> - Heavy Jelly</p>

SOFT PLAY - Heavy Jelly

The pair have come a long way to get here, but have made easily their best album yet by simply being themselves.

17th July 2024, 8:00am

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

July/August 2024

Latest Issue

July/August 2024

With Fontaines DC, Kneecap, BERWYN, Wunderhorse and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY