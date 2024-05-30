News

Cosmorat, Gia Ford and more to play SON Estrella Galicia’s ‘Soundhood Hackney’ two day festival

The June knees-up follows a series of events in London and Brighton.

30th May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Cosmorat, DITZ, Gallus, Gia Ford, Plantoid, Sworn Virgins, News

Having hosted a number of events in London and, more recently, Brighton, Son Estrella Galicia have now announced plans for a two day event in the capital this June, dubbed the ‘Soundhood Hackney’ micro-festival. 

Combining live music from buzzy new acts with a celebration of beer culture, street food, and sustainability, ‘Soundhood Hackney’ will come to Paper Dress Vintage on 13th June to showcase sets from Sheffield’s Gia Ford, Brighton band Plantoid (who also played Son Estrella Galicia’s recent party at The Albert), and the evening’s headline act, Sworn Virgins

The following day, meanwhile, will see Cosmorat, Gallus, and bill-toppers DITZ take to the stage at Hackney venue Two Palms, while free-to-access DJ sets from Jawa Jones, Harry James, and Kyri R2 (13th June) and Mondowski and Jeff Higgins (14th June) are also set to take place throughout the event. 

What’s more, ‘Soundhood Hackney’ promises to keep a focus on sustainability and community at its heart; Son Estrella Galicia will be putting on beer tasting and sustainable fashion workshops on 13th June, as well as working with local vendors Yellow Garble and Food Fight to provide punters with the necessary fuel to keep them dancing all evening. 

Tickets are on sale now; get yours for Paper Dress Vintage (13th June) here, and for Two Palms (14th June) here

Review

Cosmorat - Evil Adjacent

Cosmorat - Evil Adjacent

As story so far, or hint of where they’re headed next, ‘Evil Adjacent’ shows an act worth getting very excited for.

13th March 2024, 8:00am

