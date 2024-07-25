Two new singles shared from SOPHIE’s posthumous final album

Following the news that there would be one final, posthumous release from the late, great pop pioneer SOPHIE, fans have been treated to two new tracks from the forthcoming self-titled LP (out on 27th September via Transgressive and Future Classic).

The follow up to her 2018 debut ‘OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES’, the album was near completion when SOPHIE tragically passed away, and has since been carefully finished by some of her loved ones and closest collaborators, including her studio manager and co-producer Benny Long.

“This album has always told the story of Sophie’s musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision eclipsing time and genre”, her family wrote in a statement upon the record’s announcement. “Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance.”

‘SOPHIE’ was introduced last month with lead single ‘Reason Why’ (featuring Kim Petras and BC Kingdom) - now, ‘Berlin Nightmare’ (featuring Evita Manji) and ‘One More Time’ (featuring Popstar) have also been shared.

You can listen to ‘Berlin Nightmare’ and watch the video for ‘One More Time’ below.