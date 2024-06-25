SOPHIE’s self-titled final album to be posthumously released this Autumn

It has been announced that the second and final album from avant-pop pioneer SOPHIE will be released on 27th September via Transgressive and Future Classic, more than three years after her tragic death.

The follow up to her 2018 debut ‘OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES’, the forthcoming self-titled LP was near completion when she passed away, and has since been carefully finished by some of her loved ones and closest collaborators, including her studio manager and co-producer Benny Long.

In an emotional statement about the forthcoming release, Sophie’s family have said the following of the project: “When we, Sophie’s family, took our first steps towards bringing this project to fruition we contacted the dear friends with whom she envisioned the album. We wrote, “We have been finding comfort in the music Sophie left us, it is a gift that we truly cherish as we try to find a way forward, with Sophie forever at the centre of our worlds.”

Sophie didn’t often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music. It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most.

This album has always told the story of Sophie’s musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision eclipsing time and genre. Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance. Emphasising contradictions of sound and material, Sophie’s work supersedes the pure aural to create the dimension she dreamed of.

Now, it holds another poignant meaning, it tells a life story, from mysterious unknown, through wild clublands, to euphoric immateriality.

Sophie gave all of herself to her music. It’s here that she can always be found.”

The first single from ‘SOPHIE’, entitled ‘Reason Why’ (featuring Kim Petras and BC Kingdom) is out now; hear it below.