St Vincent announces ‘All Born Screaming’ Autumn 2024 UK and EU dates

Following last month’s release of her superlative latest album ‘All Born Screaming’, St Vincent has now confirmed that she’ll be bringing the LP’s live show back to the UK and Europe for a limited run of shows this Autumn.

Kicking off in Dublin on 13th October, the mini-tour will also see her stop off in Manchester, Barcelona, and Madrid, before concluding in Milan on 22nd October. Tickets for the newly-announced dates will be available via presale at 10am on Tuesday 25th June (tomorrow), before general sale opens at 10am on Friday 28th June.

Read more from St Vincent in our recent interview with the star here, and check out the details of where she’ll be playing on the ‘All Born Screaming’ tour below.

OCTOBER 2024

13 Dublin, 3 Olympia Theater

14 Manchester, Albert Hall

18 Barcelona, Razzmatazz

20 Madrid, Riviera

22 Milan, Fabrique