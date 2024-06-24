News

St Vincent announces ‘All Born Screaming’ Autumn 2024 UK and EU dates

She’s confirmed five additional shows to take place this October.

24th June 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following last month’s release of her superlative latest album ‘All Born Screaming’, St Vincent has now confirmed that she’ll be bringing the LP’s live show back to the UK and Europe for a limited run of shows this Autumn. 

Kicking off in Dublin on 13th October, the mini-tour will also see her stop off in Manchester, Barcelona, and Madrid, before concluding in Milan on 22nd October. Tickets for the newly-announced dates will be available via presale at 10am on Tuesday 25th June (tomorrow), before general sale opens at 10am on Friday 28th June. 

Read more from St Vincent in our recent interview with the star here, and check out the details of where she’ll be playing on the ‘All Born Screaming’ tour below. 

OCTOBER 2024
13 Dublin, 3 Olympia Theater
14 Manchester, Albert Hall
18 Barcelona, Razzmatazz
20 Madrid, Riviera
22 Milan, Fabrique

Album Review

St Vincent - All Born Screaming

If she is to be known by one record, let it be ‘All Born Screaming’.

Interview

St Vincent dives into her fiery seventh record ‘All Born Screaming’

St Vincent: Chaos Mode

Unleashing a voracious, visceral seventh record fuelled by the colours and sounds of fire and fervour, ‘All Born Screaming’ shows St Vincent isn’t slowing down any time soon.

22nd April 2024, 4:00pm

