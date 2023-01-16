News Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers and Sufjan Stevens to feature on The National’s new album

Photo: Josh Goleman

The National shared a teaser for their forthcoming ninth LP last week.

Words: Elly Watson

16th January 2023

After linking up with Bon Iver for their single ‘Weird Goodbyes’ last year, The National have began teasing their forthcoming ninth studio album.

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘I Am Easy To Find’, the band shared a short clip on socials with Matt Berninger reading Frankenstein to a piano melody, alongside a link to their website.

The website is now password protected, and includes a clip of the piano ballad as well as a snippet for a more upbeat song. Alongside these teasers, there’s an image of an open book titled ‘LETTER ONE’ with references to “Mrs Bridgers”, “Taylor” and “Uncle Sufjan” leading fans to believe the record will feature Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift and Sufjan Stevens.

In our review of The National’s last album, we said, “‘I Am Easy To Find’ is a scrapbook of the band’s last few years, torn apart and stuck back together in fresh new ways. The main change here is vocally, where Matt Berninger delegates nearly half of the album’s lyrics to female voices, who add new textures and perspectives, as well as allow the frontman to write from different perspectives, turning the lens outwards for the first time.”

Revisit the full review of ‘I Am Easy To Find’, and check out the teaser for their forthcoming new album below.

