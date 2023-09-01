News

The Itch, Memory Of Speke & Red Ivory to play first edition of One Way or Another

We’re teaming up with promoter Parallel Lines for a new music night highlighting the buzzy acts that should be on your radar.

The Itch, Memory Of Speke & Red Ivory to play first edition of One Way or Another

1st September 2023

News

Festival season is (almost) over, so what better way to soothe our souls than by getting back in the thick of it at a good ol’ sweaty gig? That’s exactly what we’ve got planned! We’re teaming up with promoters Parallel Lines to bring you One Way or Another - a new music night, which will highlight the buzziest acts that should be on your radar.

What’s more, we’ve got a corker of a show next month to kick things off: incredible newcomers The Itch, Memory of Speke and Red Ivory will be playing our launch party at Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes on 5th October.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale this coming Monday, 4th September, from 10am, via Ticketweb and DICE for just a fiver each (plus booking fee). The show is 18+ only, so please bear that in mind!

We’ll see you down the front…

The Itch, Memory Of Speke & Red Ivory to play first edition of One Way or Another

Tags: News

Latest News

Bastille mark 10th anniversary of ‘Pompeii’ with special Hans Zimmer rework

Bastille mark 10th anniversary of Pompeii’ with special Hans Zimmer rework

Dorian Electra shares new single ‘Puppet’

Dorian Electra shares new single Puppet

Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Performers announced for 2023’s Mercury Prize ceremony

Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024

Olivia Dean announces UK and EU headline tour for 2024

Chrissi and Rachel Chinouriri team up on ‘Love Me In Chapters II’

Chrissi and Rachel Chinouriri team up on Love Me In Chapters II

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

August 2023

Latest Issue

August 2023

Featuring CMAT, Jamie T and Willie J Healey, Mae Muller, The Hives and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY