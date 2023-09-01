The Itch, Memory Of Speke & Red Ivory to play first edition of One Way or Another

Festival season is (almost) over, so what better way to soothe our souls than by getting back in the thick of it at a good ol’ sweaty gig? That’s exactly what we’ve got planned! We’re teaming up with promoters Parallel Lines to bring you One Way or Another - a new music night, which will highlight the buzziest acts that should be on your radar.

What’s more, we’ve got a corker of a show next month to kick things off: incredible newcomers The Itch, Memory of Speke and Red Ivory will be playing our launch party at Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes on 5th October.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale this coming Monday, 4th September, from 10am, via Ticketweb and DICE for just a fiver each (plus booking fee). The show is 18+ only, so please bear that in mind!



We’ll see you down the front…