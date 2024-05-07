News

Opus Kink share new single ‘I Wanna Live With You’

It’s their first release of 2024, and comes accompanied by news of their biggest headline show to date.

Photo: Will Reid

7th May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Opus Kink, News, Listen

Jazz-punk sextet Opus Kink are back with their first offering of the year, following the release of last year’s sophomore EP ‘My Eyes, Brother!’

Speaking on new cut ‘I Wanna Live With You’, frontman Angus Rogers has described it as “a slice of gutter-pop romance concerning our desire for everlasting and fatal love. Take deep into your heart its voluptuous bassline, seductive overtones and irresistible beat, become infatuated with the navel-scream of its wild horns, and we could connect like we’ve never done before.”

What’s more, the band have also marked the single’s arrival by announcing details of their biggest headline show to date, set to take place on 11th December at London’s Electric Ballroom. You can also catch them before then though, since they’re playing a slew of festivals this summer - check ‘em out:

MAY 2024
10 Reading, AYL Festival Warm-Up Party
18 Brighton, The Great Escape Festival
25 Newcastle, A Stones Throw Festival

JULY 2024
08 Tours, Aucard De Tours Festival

AUGUST 2024
16 Wales, Green Man Festival
24 Northamptonshire, Shambala Festival

NOVEMBER 2024
08-09 Reykjavik, Iceland Airwaves Festival

DECEMBER 2024
11 London, Electric Ballroom

Watch the official video for ‘I Wanna Live With You’ here:

Play Video

