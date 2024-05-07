Opus Kink share new single ‘I Wanna Live With You’

Jazz-punk sextet Opus Kink are back with their first offering of the year, following the release of last year’s sophomore EP ‘My Eyes, Brother!’

Speaking on new cut ‘I Wanna Live With You’, frontman Angus Rogers has described it as “a slice of gutter-pop romance concerning our desire for everlasting and fatal love. Take deep into your heart its voluptuous bassline, seductive overtones and irresistible beat, become infatuated with the navel-scream of its wild horns, and we could connect like we’ve never done before.”

What’s more, the band have also marked the single’s arrival by announcing details of their biggest headline show to date, set to take place on 11th December at London’s Electric Ballroom. You can also catch them before then though, since they’re playing a slew of festivals this summer - check ‘em out:

MAY 2024

10 Reading, AYL Festival Warm-Up Party

18 Brighton, The Great Escape Festival

25 Newcastle, A Stones Throw Festival



JULY 2024

08 Tours, Aucard De Tours Festival



AUGUST 2024

16 Wales, Green Man Festival

24 Northamptonshire, Shambala Festival



NOVEMBER 2024

08-09 Reykjavik, Iceland Airwaves Festival



DECEMBER 2024

11 London, Electric Ballroom

Watch the official video for ‘I Wanna Live With You’ here: