blur announce feature length documentary blur: To The End

Indie titans blur have shared the news that a new feature-length documentary about the band’s most recent chapter is in the works, and will be available to watch in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from 19th July.

Entitled blur: To The End, the film will follow the writing, recording, and touring of ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ - the band’s most recent album, which came out in 2023 after an eight-year break. “I don’t think any of us thought we’d make another record, especially not a record like this. I suppose that’s why I wanted to try and make it as good as possible”, says Damon Albarn, speaking in the documentary.

Elsewhere in the film, Dave Rowntree agrees: “The fact that we haven’t always got on, that is one of the chemistry points that has led to us being able to make the music we do. I’m absolutely convinced of it.”

