blur announce feature length documentary blur: To The End
The film will be in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from July.
Indie titans blur have shared the news that a new feature-length documentary about the band’s most recent chapter is in the works, and will be available to watch in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from 19th July.
Entitled blur: To The End, the film will follow the writing, recording, and touring of ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ - the band’s most recent album, which came out in 2023 after an eight-year break. “I don’t think any of us thought we’d make another record, especially not a record like this. I suppose that’s why I wanted to try and make it as good as possible”, says Damon Albarn, speaking in the documentary.
Elsewhere in the film, Dave Rowntree agrees: “The fact that we haven’t always got on, that is one of the chemistry points that has led to us being able to make the music we do. I’m absolutely convinced of it.”
Directed by Toby L, blur: To The End will feature footage of the beloved quartet in the studio, on the road, and performing their iconic songs at London’s Wembley Stadium last summer. Discussing the project, Toby L has described it as “an intimate glimpse into relationships, motivation and mortality, the sights and sounds of longterm friendship unearthing a fresh new conquest to overcome together.
“On the subject of capturing a band that has been so well documented, we sat down at the start of the project and agreed that the film had to tell a new story, be shot entirely on location, and crucially, be honest. In To The End, that’s what I hope people can see, and most importantly, feel.”
Cinema tickets to see blur: To The End are on sale now - you can find out where it’s being screened here, and watch the documentary’s official trailer below.
