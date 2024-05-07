News
GUM & Ambrose Kenny-Smith are teaming up again for new collaborative album ‘III Times’
It’s set to be the debut release on King Gizzard’s recently-unveiled p(doom) records.
Aussie psych-rock royalty GUM (aka Jay Watson of Pond and Tame Impala) and Ambrose Kenny-Smith (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Murlocs) have announced that they’ll be dropping a new collaborative album on 19th July, following the arrival of their joint single ‘Minor Setback’ last year.
Entitled ‘III Times’, the LP is set to be released via p(doom) records - the new label from King Gizz themselves, which the band have said is “to put out our own records and our friends’ too. If you all keep listening to ’em, we’ll keep making ’em.”
Born out of a decade-long friendship between Watson and Kenny-Smith, ‘III Times’ is an album that lyrically explores loss, grief, and trying to move on. Of the sonics, meanwhile, Watson has said: “I was excited to explore stuff our other bands hadn’t really touched on before. Funk, soul… groove-based music.”
You can nab a copy of our King Gizz-covering November 2023 print mag here, and listen to ‘III Times’ (the single) below.
‘III Times’ full tracklist:
1. Dud
2. Ill Times
3. Minor Setback
4. Fool For You
5. Resilience
6. Powertrippn’
7. Old Transistor Radio
8. Emu Rock
9. Marionette
10. The Gloater
