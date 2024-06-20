News
The Japanese House shares new single ’:)’
The summery track is a follow up to last year’s LP ‘In the End It Always Does’.
Former DIY digital cover star The Japanese House - the artistic moniker of indie-pop sensation Amber Bain - has released ‘:)’ (pronounced ‘Smiley Face’), a buoyant new track that acts as a follow up to her 2023 sophomore album ‘In the End It Always Does’.
Co-produced by Bain, The 1975’s George Daniel, and Chloe Kraemer, the single is a slice of sonic sunshine that captures the hopeful optimism of falling in love with someone. “‘Smiley Face’ is a song I wrote when I was very excited about talking to someone off a dating app”, Bain has shared.
“She lived in Detroit and I was fantasising about flying to meet her. I was in a session at the time for someone else stuff but I couldn’t help this song spilling out of me, I was in some sort of frenzy. Turns out I did buy the plane tickets, now we’re engaged.”
Listen to ‘:)’ and read more about ‘In the End It Always Does’ via our In Deep digital cover interview with Bain below.
You can catch The Japanese House live this year on the following dates:
JUNE 2024
21 The Beacham, Orlando, FL *
22 FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, Miami, FL *
JULY 2024
26 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA
27 The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY
28 Roxian Theatre, McKees Rocks, PA
29 Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH
31 Metro, Chicago, IL
AUGUST 2024
01 Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL
02 Osheaga Festival, Montreal, QC
06 Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO
07 The Union Event Center, Salt Lake City, UT
09 Outside Lands, San Francisco, CA
11 Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland, OR
12 Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater, Seattle, WA
15 Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA
23 Leeds Festival, Leeds, UK
25 Reading Festival, Reading, UK
SEPTEMBER 2024
24 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
28 All Things Go Festival, Washington, DC
*supporting Maggie Rogers
Read More
The Japanese House set to support The 1975 on upcoming UK tour
Amber Bain will join the band for nine shows next month.
12th January 2024, 1:15pm
The Japanese House announces 2024 UK tour
The shows will be in support of her recent acclaimed album, 'In the End It Always Does'.
30th October 2023, 5:29pm
Matty Healy addresses recent backlash at The 1975’s long-awaited Finsbury Park headline set
Within an undeniable set of bangers, it was a notably tense moment that encapsulates the current mood around the band.
3rd July 2023, 5:54pm
The Japanese House - In The End it Always Does
4 Stars
It brings innovation just when she began to need it.
28th June 2023, 7:58am
Popular right now
4 Stars
Pond — Stung!
With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.