The Japanese House shares new single ’:)’

Former DIY digital cover star The Japanese House - the artistic moniker of indie-pop sensation Amber Bain - has released ‘:)’ (pronounced ‘Smiley Face’), a buoyant new track that acts as a follow up to her 2023 sophomore album ‘In the End It Always Does’.

Co-produced by Bain, The 1975’s George Daniel, and Chloe Kraemer, the single is a slice of sonic sunshine that captures the hopeful optimism of falling in love with someone. “‘Smiley Face’ is a song I wrote when I was very excited about talking to someone off a dating app”, Bain has shared.

“She lived in Detroit and I was fantasising about flying to meet her. I was in a session at the time for someone else stuff but I couldn’t help this song spilling out of me, I was in some sort of frenzy. Turns out I did buy the plane tickets, now we’re engaged.”

Listen to ‘:)’ and read more about ‘In the End It Always Does’ via our In Deep digital cover interview with Bain below.