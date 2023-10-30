News
The Japanese House announces 2024 UK tour
The shows will be in support of her recent acclaimed album, ‘In the End It Always Does’.
Following the rapturous reception of her sophomore album ‘In The End It Always Does’ (out now via Dirty Hit), The Japanese House has today shared plans for a UK headline tour, set to take place in May 2024. The stint will see Amber Bain play her biggest headline show to date at London’s iconic Roundhouse, coming hot on the heels of her sold-out US shows this autumn.
Presale tickets - available for fans who sign up here - will be on sale from 10:00am on Wednesday 1st November, while general sale will open at 10:00am on Friday 3rd November. You can check out The Japanese House’s full schedule of upcoming dates below.
NOVEMBER 2023
01 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
02 New York, NY, Webster Hall
03 Jersey City, NJ, White Eagle Hall
04 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
06 Carrboro, NC, Cat’s Cradle
07 Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre
08 Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works
10 Austin, TX, Emo’s
11 San Antonio, TX, Paper Tiger
12 Dallas, TX, Granada Theater
14 Santa Fe, NM, Meow Wolf
16 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
17 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
18 Pomona, CA, The Glass House
20 Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre
21 San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore
23 Vancouver, BC, Vogue
24 Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre
25 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall
27 Salt Lake City, UT, Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot
28 Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall
30 Lawrence, KS, Liberty Hall
DECEMBER 2023
01 Des Moines, IA, Wooly’s
02 Minneapolis, MN, Fineline
03 Chicago, IL, Metro
05 Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre
06 Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall
08 Montréal, QC, Studio TD
09 South Burlington, VT, Higher Ground The Ballroom
10 Boston, MA, Roadrunner
MAY 2024
07 Glasgow, SWG3
08 Birmingham, O2 Institute
09 London, Roundhouse
10 Manchester, Albert Hall
Watch ‘In The End It Always Does’ (Official Live Film) below.
