The Japanese House announces 2024 UK tour

Following the rapturous reception of her sophomore album ‘In The End It Always Does’ (out now via Dirty Hit), The Japanese House has today shared plans for a UK headline tour, set to take place in May 2024. The stint will see Amber Bain play her biggest headline show to date at London’s iconic Roundhouse, coming hot on the heels of her sold-out US shows this autumn.

Presale tickets - available for fans who sign up here - will be on sale from 10:00am on Wednesday 1st November, while general sale will open at 10:00am on Friday 3rd November. You can check out The Japanese House’s full schedule of upcoming dates below.

NOVEMBER 2023

01 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

02 New York, NY, Webster Hall

03 Jersey City, NJ, White Eagle Hall

04 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

06 Carrboro, NC, Cat’s Cradle

07 Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

08 Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

10 Austin, TX, Emo’s

11 San Antonio, TX, Paper Tiger

12 Dallas, TX, Granada Theater

14 Santa Fe, NM, Meow Wolf

16 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

17 San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park

18 Pomona, CA, The Glass House

20 Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre

21 San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

23 Vancouver, BC, Vogue

24 Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

25 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall

27 Salt Lake City, UT, Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot

28 Denver, CO, Summit Music Hall

30 Lawrence, KS, Liberty Hall

DECEMBER 2023

01 Des Moines, IA, Wooly’s

02 Minneapolis, MN, Fineline

03 Chicago, IL, Metro

05 Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre

06 Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

08 Montréal, QC, Studio TD

09 South Burlington, VT, Higher Ground The Ballroom

10 Boston, MA, Roadrunner

MAY 2024

07 Glasgow, SWG3

08 Birmingham, O2 Institute

09 London, Roundhouse

10 Manchester, Albert Hall

Watch ‘In The End It Always Does’ (Official Live Film) below.