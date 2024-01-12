The Japanese House set to support The 1975 on upcoming UK tour

The Japanese House has been confirmed to support The 1975 on the latter’s upcoming UK tour.

Amber Bain will head out on the road with the quartet next month, joining them for their nine arena shows - including four nights at London’s O2 Arena. The shows will take place after her visit to Japan, where she’ll be playing three headline shows later in January.

The news of these new live dates follows on from the release of her ‘ITEIAD Sessions’, which landed back in November, and features a series of new versions of tracks from her second album, ‘In the End It Always Does’.

Supporting The 1975 isn’t all that Amber has in her diary: she’s set to play four headline shows across the UK in May. Check out her full list of upcoming live dates below.

JANUARY 2024

15 Osaka, Umeda Quattro

17 Tokyo, Shibuya Quattro

18 Tokyo, Shibuya Quattro

FEBRUARY 2024

08 Glasgow, O2 Hydro*

09 Glasgow, O2 Hydro*

12 London, O2 Arena*

13 London, O2 Arena*

14 London, O2 Arena*

17 Manchester, AO Arena*

18 Manchester, AO Arena*

20 London, O2 Arena*

21 Birmingham, Resorts Arena*

MAY 2024

07 Glasgow, SWG3

08 Birmingham, O2 Institute

09 London, Roundhouse

10 Manchester, Albert Hall

*w/ The 1975