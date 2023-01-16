Set for release on 10th March, Tommy Lefroy - aka Wynter Bethel and Tessa Mouzourakis - have announced their second EP ‘Rivals’.

“This EP is a lot more confident,” the duo explain. “It’s unapologetic. We were joking that ‘Flight Risk’ was like the flight and ‘Rivals’ is the fight. A sense of badness about it! In many ways it’s about the relationship we have with each other, how we challenge each other and protect each other.”

Sharing new track ‘Worst Case Kid’ alongside the news, Tommy Lefroy add, “This song personifies dysphoric thoughts as a sort of toxic love interest. It’s about how catastrophizing despite better judgement is much like returning to someone you know is bad for you. When you go through really intense bouts of depression, you come out of it feeling drenched, and when it’s okay again, ‘the witch is dead’, so to speak. We both struggle with bouts of sadness and the song is about getting through it.”

Have a listen to ‘Worst Case Kid’ below.