Vagabon drops new single and video for ‘Lexicon

It’s the final track to be shared ahead of her new album, which lands this Friday.

Photo: Ace Amir

13th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Vagabon has released her latest song in the form of the Mariah Carey-inspired ‘Lexicon’ - the last pre-album single to be shared ahead of the arrival of ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called’ later this week. Of the track, Vagabon - aka Lætitia Tamko - has said “I wrote the song, the verses, the chorus, all of the bridge, and all of that, but I couldn’t find a place for it on the record sonically. When I revisited the album with [album co-producer] Rostam in LA, he said ‘give me a minute with it’ and he just got it.”

Born out of a difficult period of grief, her new album ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called’ - which DIY has christened ‘another accomplished chapter’ - marks the beginning of a new era for Vagabon. Read more about the LP in our August 2023 interview with Lætitia here, and watch the official music video for ‘Lexicon’ below.

Interview

In The Studio: Vagabon

In The Studio: Vagabon

Recruiting Rostam Batmanglij to put the finishing touches to it, Laetitia Tamko is looking to the dancefloor on third record ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called’.

1st August 2023, 5:15pm

