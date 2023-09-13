News
Vagabon drops new single and video for ‘Lexicon’
It’s the final track to be shared ahead of her new album, which lands this Friday.
Vagabon has released her latest song in the form of the Mariah Carey-inspired ‘Lexicon’ - the last pre-album single to be shared ahead of the arrival of ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called’ later this week. Of the track, Vagabon - aka Lætitia Tamko - has said “I wrote the song, the verses, the chorus, all of the bridge, and all of that, but I couldn’t find a place for it on the record sonically. When I revisited the album with [album co-producer] Rostam in LA, he said ‘give me a minute with it’ and he just got it.”
Born out of a difficult period of grief, her new album ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called’ - which DIY has christened ‘another accomplished chapter’ - marks the beginning of a new era for Vagabon. Read more about the LP in our August 2023 interview with Lætitia here, and watch the official music video for ‘Lexicon’ below.
Vagabon - Sorry I Haven't Called Baby Blue Heavyweight Vinyl
£30
Read More
Vagabon - Sorry I Haven’t Called
4 Stars
Yet another accomplished chapter.
13th September 2023, 7:57am
Vagabon announces September tour supporting Arlo Parks
Her latest single, ‘Do Your Worst’, is also out now.
1st August 2023, 5:17pm
In The Studio: Vagabon
Recruiting Rostam Batmanglij to put the finishing touches to it, Laetitia Tamko is looking to the dancefloor on third record ‘Sorry I Haven’t Called’.
1st August 2023, 5:15pm
Vagabon shares new track ‘Do Your Worst’
The track gets taken from Lætitia Tamko's forthcoming new album 'Sorry I Haven't Called'.
20th July 2023, 4:43pm
Popular right now
Featuring James Blake, Romy, Marika Hackman, yeule and more.